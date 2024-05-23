4 of the Most Underrated Bluegrass Bands of All Time

Bluegrass is the kind of music that soothes the soul. And many bluegrass artists have found their way into the hearts of listeners, be they serious bluegrass fans or not. The Stanley Brothers, Willie Nelson, and Old Crow Medicine Show are just a few names that many people are familiar with. But what about the unsung heroes of bluegrass? Let’s look at a few examples of the most underrated bluegrass band of all time!

Videos by American Songwriter

1. The Dillards

The Dillards are a still-active bluegrass band that launched their career back in 1963. The original lineup was composed of brothers Douglas and Rodney Dillard, Dean Webb, and Mitch Jayne. The Missouri bluegrass outfit is widely considered to be vital in exposing a new generation of fans to bluegrass via their appearances on The Andy Griffith Show and other variety shows that were popular in the 1960s. They were inducted into the Bluegrass Hall of Fame, but we think they deserve a new generation of listeners.

2. The McCormick Brothers

The McCormick Brothers hailed from sunny Gallatin, Tennessee. When they emerged in the 1950s, they were considered one of the biggest bluegrass outfits of the time. Sadly, their legacy hasn’t lasted as long as similar bands and they are mostly unknown in today’s world.

3. The Lonesome Pine Fiddlers

Now if that isn’t the most bluegrass band name in existence! The Lonesome Pine Fiddlers were composed of the Pine family and a rotating lineup of other members. They made top-notch bluegrass tunes for about three decades and inspired an entire generation of new bluegrass musicians. “Baby You’re Cheatin’” and “Don’t Forget Me” are essential listening.

4. Trampled By Turtles

This bluegrass outfit is quite a bit newer than the other underrated bluegrass bands on this list, but they deserve a spot nonetheless. Trampled By Turtles leans more into folk music with bluegrass inspirations, but they have that sound that makes them an undeniable bluegrass band for a more modern audience. Bands like this keep the spirit of bluegrass alive!

Photo by Douglas Mason

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.