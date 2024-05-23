Train Shares Touching Tribute to Founding Member After He Tragically Passes Away

Spending over 30 years in the music industry, Charlie Colin gained fame thanks to his time with the hit band Train. While the bassist for the group, the musician was also a founding member who produced hit songs like “Drops of Jupiter” and “Meet Virginia.” Sadly, Colin recently passed away while house-sitting for some friends in Brussels. According to reports, the musician slipped and fell in the shower. With his death coming as a shock to many, Train decided to pay tribute to the founding member.

Videos by American Songwriter

Sharing a picture of the original lineup of Train on Instagram, the band, helmed by singer Pat Monahan, wrote, “When I met Charlie Colin, front left, I fell in love with him. He was THE sweetest guy and what a handsome chap. Let’s make a band that’s the only reasonable thing to do. His unique bass playing and beautiful guitar work helped get folks to notice us in SF and beyond.”

Noting his infectious charm, the band added, “I’ll always have a warm place for him in my heart. I always tried to pull him closer but he had a vision of his own. You’re a legend, Charlie. Go charm the pants off those angels.”

Charlie Colin Once Discussed His Time With Train

Gaining thousands of likes, fans filled the comments with love for Colin. Comments included, “We saw train for the first time April 1, 1998 at the Blind Pig in Ann Arbor. They were great and mingled with the crowd after their set. Charlie was very happy to speak with us fans and even bought us a beer. So sad.” Another fan added, “Charlie was my musical hero. His playing inspired me to become a musician. He was so gracious in letting me into his life. The world has lost a consummate artist and truly beautiful soul. Love and condolences to Charlie’s friends and family. Rest in peace, Maestro.”

While paying tribute to Colin, the musician left Train back in 2003 after struggling with substance abuse. Speaking on the Delphine’s Circle podcast, he said, “There was a lot of things that led to me leaving, but it really escalated into it.” Discussing the demands of the band, he continued, “We never took a break. We drove our tour bus into the parking lot of the recording studio for our second and third record… We just never stopped.”

(Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)