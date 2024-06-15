4 of the Best Folk Rock Bands From the 1970s

Folk music and folk-rock are genres that are still loved today, with bands like Deer Tick and Manchester Orchestra keeping the genres alive. However, there’s nothing quite like a good 70s folk rock band. Let’s take a look at some of the best folk rock bands from the 1970s!

1. Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band’s recording of Jerry Jeff Walker’s “Mr. Bojangles” was a hit back in 1970. The group came together in the late 1960s, but their 1970s albums like The Dirt Band and Will The Circle Be Unbroken are essential records for any folk fan. They’re still around today, too. In 2022, the band released an album of Bob Dylan covers.

2. Crosby, Stills, Nash, And Young

“Our House” was Crosby, Stills, Nash, And Young’s biggest hit that is still loved by folk music fans today. It was partially inspired by Joni Mitchell too, as Mitchell and Graham Nash were together at the time of its release in 1970. That track’s album Déjà Vu was their first with Neil Young and it was an international hit. “Woodstock” and “Teach Your Children” are a couple of other great singles from that release.

3. Simon And Garfunkel

We really can’t have a list of the best folk rock bands from the 1970s without giving Simon And Garfunkel their flowers. This dynamic folk duo may be no more, but their folk pop and folk rock tunes from the 1970s are still nothing short of charming. The 1970 hit “Bridge Over Troubled Water” hit no. 1 on international charts and won several Grammy awards.

Throughout the 1970s, they broke up multiple times, notably taking breaks in 1970, 1973, 1974, and after 1977. Still, they released and performed a lot of great music during that era, namely through the album Bridge Over Trouble Water and their Greatest Hits compilation.

4. America

This classic folk rock band featured some incredible multi-instrumentalists and singers. America came together in the early 1970s and quickly became famous with releases like “A Horse With No Name” and “I Need You”. Outside of their self-titled debut album, records like Homecoming and Hat Trick delivered some serious hits in the 1970s. The band is still together today, albeit with only two original members.

