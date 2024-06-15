Kenny Chesney Makes Country Music History, on the Verge of Overtaking George Strait

Country star Kenny Chesney could very well break some serious records soon with his newest hit. Just recently, his song “Take Her Home” took the no. 1 spot on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. The feat marks the 33rd time Kenny Chesney’s songs have hit no. 1 on the Country Airplay chart and the 36th time he scored a no. 1 on country radio.

“Tale Her Home” was written by Zach Abend, Hunter Phelps, and Hardy. It was released in late 2023. The song explores a very country love story that starts at a bar on New Years Eve, where Chesney paints a picture of a couple in love through different phases of the relationship from beginning to end.

The song is quite similar to another song by Chesney titled “There Goes My Life” from 2003. That track follows a similar storyline of a young love affair turned lifelong partnership, though Chesney tells it all from the perspective of a new parent.

Kenny Chesney Has Broken Records Before—and He’s on the Verge of Doing so Again

Kenny Chesney currently has a whopping 61 singles in his discography that have reached the Top 10 at some point in his career. The feat ties Chesney with country legend George Strait for the most top 10 songs on the Billboard Country Airplay chart all time.

.@kennychesney officially ties @GeorgeStrait for the all-time most Top 10’s in Billboard Country Airplay chart history.



Both artists have reached the Top 10 a record 61 times. pic.twitter.com/hltxyPgHl5 — U.S. Radio Updater (@USRadioUpdater) April 19, 2024

Outside of breaking etching his name in history on the Country Airplay chart, Chesney has also broken some other notable records recently.

Just a few weeks ago he broke the record for the highest attendance to a single night’s show on his current Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour. Just as well, eight of his 14 studio albums have hit no. 1 at some point after their release.

“Take Her Home” album Born hasn’t quite hit the charts that hard yet, but Chesney seemed more interested in creative freedom with this album.

“There wasn’t a masterplan, only time to be creative, to write songs and listen, go into the studio with great musicians and enjoy the process,” Chesney told Men’s Journal. “We didn’t cut anything for a reason, except we wanted to know what it would sound like!”

