4 of the Most Underrated Country Songwriters of All Time

It doesn’t matter how good you are are the slide guitar or how talented you are as a vocalist. Without good songwriting, many of the famous country stars we know today may not have garnered the level of fame they have. Country songwriters are the backbone of the industry, and there have been many talented songwriters in the last few decades who are unsung heroes of the genre. These are just a few of the most underrated country songwriters of all time who deserve some credit for their talents!

Videos by American Songwriter

1. Lori McKenna

This woman is a legend. She’s one two Grammy Awards for her songwriting talents and she’s a highly sought-after writer in the country music world. And she’s not just a powerhouse songwriter for other artists, either. Lori McKenna has a dozen solo records under her belt that are just as good as the work she’s done for others. “Girl Crush” from Little Big Town and “Humble And Kind” from Tim McGraw are just a couple of mega-hit songs she’s known for.

2. Chris DuBois

If you love Brad Paisley, you probably already know about Chris DuBois. He’s an expert country songwriter who has collaborated with Paisley extensively throughout his career. In fact, he’s written a dozen of Paisley’s #1 songs through the years. A few examples include “Mud On The Tires” and “Remind Me”.

[Get Tickets To See Brad Paisley Live In 2024]

3. Tom Douglas

The House That Built Me is one of Miranda Lambert’s biggest award-winning hit albums. It was also extensively written by songwriter Tom Douglas. He’s been nominated for Grammys and Academy Awards throughout the years and his discography is nothing short of impressive. He also wrote “Raise ‘Em Up” for Keith Urban and Eric Church as well as “Southern Voice” for Tim McGraw.

4. Ross Copperman

Realistically, this man is one of the most underrated country songwriters working in Nashville today. He may not have a ton of easily recognizable hits under his belt, but he’s won numerous awards for his work and is considered a “songwriter’s songwriter” in the country music world. Without him, American Love from Jake Owen and Sunday Drive from Brett Eldredge would have been forgettable.

Photo by Thomas Heney

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.