4 of the Oldest Country Stars Still Touring Today

When you’ve got a gift, you want it to keep on giving. But eventually, studio sessions and constant touring can get exhausting. Many country music stars retire at some point, but these four artists are still touring today, some of them well into their 90s. Let’s take a gander at a few of the oldest country stars who are still touring today!

1. Willie Nelson

We can’t have a list of the oldest country stars still truckin’ on today without mentioning Willie Nelson! Nelson turned 91 in 2024. He’s still touring with his family band and other big names like Bob Dylan, Robert Plant, and Alison Krauss. He’s also still releasing new music in 2024.

It’s clear that Nelson meant what he said in the lyrics of “On The Road Again”! Some people are just meant to tour and make music forever.

2. Hank Williams Jr.

Hank Williams Jr. has the same vibe as Willie Nelson in the sense that he may never stop performing live. The country singer/songwriter turned 75 in 2024 and kicked off a pretty extensive tour throughout 2024 with the likes of Charley Crockett and Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives.

3. Bonnie Raitt

Country-blues artist Bonnie Raitt isn’t letting her 74 years of age slow her down. She’s headlining a tour throughout 2024 with fellow artist James Hunter. Her last album came out in 2022, titled Just Like That… And her voice is just as sweet as ever. He released his latest studio album in 2022, Rich White Honky Blues.

4. Leroy Van Dyke

Leroy Van Dyke has contributed a lot to the country music industry throughout his decades-long career. He’s most well-known for his ability to sing very quickly, as evidenced by the song “Auctioneer”. And at 94 years old, Van Dyke still performs every once in a while. He’s got a tour date coming up in August with The Malpass Brothers.

