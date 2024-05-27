‘The Voice’ Finalist Doubles Down on Bid To Join New Coach Rotation and Team up With Huntley

The Voice just wrapped up season 25, crowning Asher HaVon as the winner and handing Reba McEntire her first coaching championship. Some fans are already looking ahead to season 26, which returns to NBC this fall. The new season will bring not only a fresh crop of talent, but an overhaul of the coaching panel. Season 25 champ Reba and former No Doubt frontwoman Gwen Stefani are the only veterans in the house. Hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg and GRAMMY-winning crooner Michael Buble will make their coaching debut. In light of the changes to the roster, one season 24 finalist is tossing her name into the ring.

Jacquie Roar Is “Definitely Not Joking” About Coaching ‘The Voice’

Oregon wedding DJ Jacquie Roar fell just short of the season 24 crown, placing fourth on finale night while Huntley took home the title. But the Team Reba member did plenty to further her career, delivering memorable performances of Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain” and Lainey Wilson’s “Wildflowers and Wild Horses.” Jacquie Roar (real name: Jacquie Butler) has dropped two singles since wrapping up her time on The Voice. However, she apparently has other career plans in mind.

When The Voice announced its new coaching lineup May 13 on Instagram, Huntley responded, “Ok FOMO is kicking in.” Roar seconded that motion with her own comment: “I agree with [Huntley] tho. SERIOUS FOMO. Can I be a guest coach?!”

Jacquie reaffirmed her desire in later comments, suggesting she and Huntley could “double team some guest coaching.”

[RELATED: Watch Huntley and Jacquie Roar Belt a Velvet Revolver Song in ‘The Voice’ Champ’s Hometown Bar]

“We’ve been in their shoes and I know I needed encouragement and guidance during those 6 months,” she wrote. “Plus Huntley and [I] are like hilarious siblings.”

See When Huntley and Jacquie Roar Acted Like Hilarious Siblings

Advancing to finale night gave Huntley and Jacquie plenty of time to bond on The Voice. The artists seem to have sustained that friendship post-filming. Last month, Huntley shared a video of himself and Jacquie belting Velvet Revolver’s “Fall to Pieces” at a bar in the champ’s hometown of Fredericksburg, Virginia.

In December, shortly after Huntley was crowned the winner, Jacquie gave her friend his flowers in a social media post.

“There had to be a winner and I’m glad it was you because I invested a lot of time braiding that hair,” the Top 5 finalist joked.

