Snoop Dogg Opens Up About Being a Coach on the Next Season of ‘The Voice’: “I’m the People’s Champ”

Snoop Dogg has been everywhere in the last couple of years. Recently the West Coast gangsta rapper has been hanging out with Martha Stewart, doing commercials with Stewart and Willie Nelson, and so much more. Yesterday (May 13), the world learned that Mr. D-O-Double-G will be one of the coaches on the next season of The Voice.

Fans of The Voice as well as fans of the hip-hop icon were excited to see him on the singing competition show. More than that, viewers who have skipped recent seasons have stated that they will watch because of Snoop’s addition to the show.

Last night, Snoop Dogg appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about covering the upcoming Olympic Games and being on The Voice.

Snoop Dogg on Being a Coach on The Voice

Fallon told Snoop that he was excited to have him as part of the NBC family as an Olympic commentator and a coach on The Voice. “That’s the best move The Voice has ever made,” the host declared.

“Well, if you know anything about me, you know I love all forms of music,” Snoop said. “This is a great opportunity for me to show that I really understand music and be a real coach and really give direction to some of these artists that could be today’s next big thing,” he added.

While many fans of The Voice are excited to see Snoop Dogg as a coach, he has some detractors. Those who don’t know much about him or his music claim that he only knows rap or hip-hop and therefore couldn’t give any worthwhile advice. However, he has incorporated several sounds into his music over the years. Soul, reggae, funk, and other sounds weave through some of his previous work.

About his love for music, Snoop said, “I love all forms of music,” he stated. “That’s what people are going to learn about me,” he added. “I’m not one-sided. I’m not just for you, I’m for everybody, I’m the people’s champ.”

