4 Overlooked Country Songs From the 1970s That Should Have Been Hits

The 1970s brought us some of the most memorable hits in the history of country music. The decade saw Dolly Parton release timeless tunes like “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You.” Tanya Tucker held listeners spellbound with “Delta Dawn,” and Conway Twitty made everyone swoon with “Hello Darlin’.” However, there are plenty of songs that weren’t big hits at the time that, in hindsight, probably should have been.

The songs listed below either come from artists who had long lists of country hits in the 1970s or were hits for other artists. However, these songs either failed to break into the top 20. Around a half-century later, these songs are more memorable than some that topped the charts.

1. “Me and Paul” by Willie Nelson (1971)

Willie Nelson released “Me and Paul” as the B-side of the sole single and title track from Yesterday’s Wine. The double-sided single peaked at No. 62 on the country chart in 1971. “Yesterday’s Wine” would get a second life in the 1980s, when Merle Haggard and George Jones took it to the top of the chart. However, “Me and Paul” never got the chart love it deserved. However, fans of Nelson or country music from the 1970s know it’s among the Red Headed Stranger’s best work.

Story songs have been the backbone of country music for generations. “Me and Paul” tells the true story of the friendship between Nelson and his longtime drummer, the late Paul English. For fans who have ever wondered what it would be like to hear Nelson tell stories about his life on the road, this song is the answer.

2. “Under Your Spell Again” by Waylon Jennings with Jessi Colter (1971)

Waylon Jennings dominated the country charts throughout the 1970s. He released 28 singles between the beginning of 1970 and the end of 1979. Three of those songs missed the top 20. “Suspicious Minds,” a duet with his wife, Jessi Colter, peaked at No. 25. “We Had It All,” from Honky Tonk Heroes, peaked at No. 28. Then, there was “Under Your Spell Again,” which barely broke the top 40 at No. 39.

Buck Owens wrote and released “Under Your Spell Again” in 1959. It peaked at No. 4, giving him his first hit. Jennings recorded his version with Colter and released it as a single from Ladies Love Outlaws. Hearing them sing together is always a treat, but hearing them give this Buck Owens classic a pre-Outlaw Country 1970s makeover is next level.

3. “L.A. Freeway” by Guy Clark (1975)

Guy Clark wrote this song in 1971, right after he moved from Los Angeles to Nashville. He released it four years later, on his 1975 debut album, Old No. 1. While Clark was among the most consequential songwriters of his era, he never saw mainstream success. So, this song not being a hit isn’t surprising. It is, however, disappointing.

Many country fans want authenticity from the artists they support and songs that tell stories. “L.A. Freeway” delivers on both fronts.

4. “Mr. Bojangles ” by Jerry Jeff Walker (1977)

Jerry Jeff Walker is another impactful country artist from the 1970s who never reached mainstream acclaim. He never had a single break into the top 40, but was an important part of the Outlaw Country movement, inspiring countless artists and songwriters. As a result, much like the entry above, it’s no surprise that “Mr. Bojangles” failed to reach the country chart.

Walker originally released “Mr. Bojangles” in 1968. While it missed the country chart, it peaked at No. 77 on the Hot 100. Nearly a decade later, he released this live version from A Man Must Carry On. The absolute classic peaked at No. 93 on the country chart.

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band had the biggest hit with the song. They released it as a single from Uncle Charlie & His Dog Teddy in 1971. It peaked at No. 9 on the Hot 100. Additionally, it became Sammy Davis Jr.’s signature song when he recorded it for Portrait of Sammy Davis Jr. in 1972.

Featured Image by Beth Gwinn/Getty Images