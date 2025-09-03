4 of the Biggest Hit Country Songs of the 1970s

The 1970s were a great time for country music. Artists like Dolly Parton, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, and Conway Twitty ruled the charts and airwaves. At the same time, the decade saw some major changes in the genre as the Nashville Sound of prior decades faded from popularity to be replaced by 1980s pop-leaning production styles and Outlaw Country.

The songs listed below were among the biggest hits on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in the 1970s. Some have become classics in the decades since they topped the charts. Others have been largely forgotten by all but the most dedicated classic country fans.

“When You’re Hot, You’re Hot” by Jerry Reed (1971)

Jerry Reed released “When You’re Hot, You’re Hot” as a single from the album of the same name in 1971. It quickly became one of the biggest country hits of the 1970s. The song topped the Hot Country Songs chart for five consecutive weeks and peaked at No. 9 on the Hot 100.

The combination of Reed’s songwriting, storytelling, and guitar prowess made this song a massive success. The lyrics tell the tale of a man who wins a large sum of money in an illegal craps game. However, his luck hilariously runs out, and he ends up serving time in the county jail. When you’re hot, you’re hot. When you’re not, you’re not.

“My Hang-Up Is You” by Freddie Hart (1972)

Freddie Hart wrote and released “My Hang-Up Is You” as the sole single from the album of the same name in 1972. It was the second in a string of No. 1 singles. However, this song stands out from the rest of his hits because it spent a whopping six weeks atop the country charts. While it’s not as popular today as some of the other entries on this list, it’s easy to see why it was such a big hit at the time.

Hart topped the Hot Country Songs chart six times in the 1970s. While he no longer regularly launched singles to the top of the charts, he consistently released top 40 singles until the mid-1980s.

“Luckenbach, Texas (Back to the Basics of Love)” by Waylon Jennings (1977)

Waylon Jennings released this classic, penned by Bobby Emmons and Chips Moman, as the lead single from Ol’ Waylon. It hit the airwaves in April and was at No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart dated May 21. It retained the top spot for six weeks.

“Luckenbach, Texas” was one of the biggest hit country songs from the 1970s. It remains incredibly popular among fans of old-school and Outlaw country nearly 50 years later. However, Jennings didn’t like the song. He was vocal about how much he disliked it. Despite that, he knew it was a hit the first time he heard it and agreed to record it.

“Here You Come Again” by Dolly Parton (1977)

Country icon Dolly Parton ended the 1970s with a string of hit songs across multiple charts. That hot streak started with “Here You Come Again,” the lead single and title track from her 1977 album. It went to No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart for five weeks. Additionally, it reached No. 3 on the Hot 100 and No. 2 on the adult contemporary chart.

While “Here You Come Again” isn’t Parton’s most enduring country No. 1 from the 1970s, it was one of the most successful. Aside from its five-week run at No. 1 and crossover success, it brought Parton a Grammy nomination. More than that, it was the beginning of consistent mainstream success for the “Jolene” singer.

Featured Image by Richard McCaffrey/ Michael Ochs Archive/ Getty Images