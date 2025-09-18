Joel Moss, the man behind timeless Hollywood film scores such as Footloose and Sleepless in Seattle, has died at age 79.

Moss died Sept. 15 in Saratoga Springs, New York, after experiencing an aortic dissection, according to his daughter, Rachael Moss, per The Hollywood Reporter.

“Joel was loved and respected by all and was known as ‘the biggest mensch in the recording industry who created the best sounds in town,” his family said in a statement.

As a Music Producer he’s worked with anyone who’s anyone. Ray Charles, Tony Bennett, Elton John, Ringo, Lionel Richie, Michael Jackson, even @Lin_Manuel on In The Heights.



But most importantly he was my Uncle Joel. There’s so much more to say…but I can’t.



RIP Uncle Joel pic.twitter.com/5gHwgO9glT — Alex Hale (@TheCLESportsGuy) September 16, 2025

Joel Moss Was the Last Person to Record This Music Legend

Born on May 11, 1946, in Detroit, Michigan, Joel Moss recorded the likes of Al Jarreau and Bobby Lyle as part of his work with the Minnesota Orchestra during his undergraduate days at the University of Minnesota. He also began performing with American and Canadian folk groups by age 12.

By the ’60s, rock and roll had begun to outshine folk music on the national scene. Taking matters into his own hands, Moss moved to Los Angeles in 1969. There, he produced and engineering projects for names such as Little Richard, Joe Cocker, and Johnny Cash.

Throughout his six-decade career, Moss worked as an engineer on a litany of well-known Hollywood projects. His filmography includes Sleepless in Seattle, Dead Poets Society, and A Few Good Men. In 1984, he became the first audio engineer to transfer analog recordings to 24-track digital for the Talking Heads documentary Stop Making Sense.

Moss’ resume also included Broadway, with his work there encompassing Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights, Hair and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. The latter earned him a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album, one of seven trophies he would take home from the Recording Academy.

Of Moss’s seven Grammy awards, the most meaningful was recording Ray Charles for his 2005 album You Don’t Know Me. Charles died on June 10, 2004, at age 73.

“The last Grammy I won, for Ray Charles, was very special, because I was the last person who recorded him,” he told the Saratogian. “He died a few days later. I was happy to be a part of it.”

Featured image via X/Twitter