Aerosmith Teams With U.K. Rocker Yungblud for New EP, ‘One More Time’; Lead Single “My Only Angel” Due Out Friday

British rocker Yungblud got major attention from the music world when he teamed up with Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards on September 8 for an incendiary tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne. After the event, both Aerosmith and Yungblud shared posts on their social media sites teasing that some kind of collaboration was in the works.

Now comes official word that Aerosmith and Yungblud have joined forces for a new collaborative EP titled One More Time. The five-track collection, which can be pre-ordered now, will be released on November 21. It features four new original tunes, and an updated version of Aerosmith’s classic 1976 song “Back in the Saddle.”

A message posted on Aerosmith’s socials and official website about the project reads, “The first single ‘My Only Angel’ will be released this Friday at midnight. Long live rock n roll music. Love forever, Aerosmith and Yungblud.”

Earlier this week, a video clip showing Tyler and Yungblud in the studio singing a snippet of “My Only Angel” was posted on Aerosmith’s and Yungblud’s socials.

One More Time will mark Aerosmith’s first new material since the band’s 2012 studio album, Music from Another Dimension! The other three original songs on the EP are titled “Problems,” “Wild Woman,” and “A Thousand Days.” All four tunes were co-written by Tyler, Perry, Yungblud, and Yungblud’s producer and songwriting collaborator Matt Schwartz.

One More Time will be available on CD, as a vinyl LP, and digitally. Limited-edition red-vinyl and silver-vinyl versions of the EP, respectively, can be purchased exclusively at Aerosmith’s and Yungblud’s online stores.

More About Yungblud and the Aerosmith Members’ Ozzy Tribute

As previously reported, Yungblud, Tyler, and Perry all took part in a medley performance paying tribute to Osbourne on the MTV VMAs. Accompanied by a full band that included Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt, Yungblud began the performance with versions of Ozzy’s classic solo hit “Crazy Train” followed by the Black Sabbath ballad “Changes.” Tyler and Perry then hit the stage to perform the Metal Madman’s power ballad “Mama, I’m Coming Home.” Yungblud joined Tyler halfway through that tune to finish the homage.

Tyler and Yungblud also had been among the many featured performers at the star-packed Osbourne/Black Sabbath farewell concerts, “Back to the Beginning,” held July 5 at the Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, U.K. Sadly, Ozzy died at age 76 on July 22, a little over two weeks after performing at the event.

One More Time EP Track List:

“My Only Angel” “Problems” “Wild Woman” “A Thousand Days” “Back in the Saddle” (2025 Mix)

(Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for MTV)