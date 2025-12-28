4 Power Ballads From 1981 That Still Hit Me in the Gut Today

Power ballads might just be the perfect type of songs to listen to if you want a hefty dose of anthemic, emotional lyrics, with enough rock elements to jam out to. In 1981, power ballads were all the rage. And the following four power ballads from 1981 are still some of the best that 80s rock music had to offer. Let’s take a look at a few nostalgic gems, shall we?

“Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey

There was no avoiding this entry on our list of 1981 power ballads. It doesn’t get more anthemic and 80s than “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey. Today, this rock hit is considered the band’s signature song, and it’s one of the most in-rotation songs you can find on classic rock radio today. It’s a gem for the ages, complete with catchy chorus lines, a killer guitar track and solo, and all the elements of a rock classic. “Don’t Stop Believin’” peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1981.

“Waiting For A Girl Like You” by Foreigner

Foreigner was another shoo-in for this list of power ballads from 1981, and I went with the soft rock classic “Waiting For A Girl Like You”. It was one of Thomas Dolby’s first major contributions to the music world, and his synthesizer track is absolutely killer. “Waiting For A Girl Like You” is a melodic delight that fans definitely resonated with at the time. It peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100 chart for a whopping 10 weeks, setting a record at the time.

“The Best Of Times” by Styx

Styx makes it to our list with this killer tune from Paradise Theatre. “The Best Of Times” was the first single from that album, and it was a Top 10 hit across the board. It reached No. 1 on the Canadian charts, No. 3 on the Hot 100, and also did quite well in the UK. Surprisingly enough, Styx didn’t play this mega-successful song regularly since 1999, following Dennis DeYoung’s departure, until it made it to a Halifax setlist in 2024. Though, DeYoung still plays this one regularly.

“Harden My Heart” by Quarterflash

This Quarterflash power ballad is on the underrated side nowadays, and it really shouldn’t be. This excellent power ballad was a No. 3 hit on the Hot 100 chart in 1981. And the music video for “Harden My Heart” might be even more well-known than the song itself.

Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images