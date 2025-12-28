“Dang Right He Is!”: Miranda Lambert Debuts Ella Langley Hit Song Onstage

Miranda Lambert is proof that some of country music’s greatest exports come from Texas. Born in Lindale, Texas, and raised in nearby Longview, she has more Academy of Country Music Awards to her name than any other country artists. The “Kerosene” spitfire, 42, paid homage to her home state with her ninth studio album, last year’s Postcards From Texas, which recalled her early hell-raisin’ days with the fiery lead single “Wranglers.” And during a recent stop at Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma, Lambert again shouted out the Lone Star State with her performance of Ella Langley’s latest hit, “Choosin’ Texas.”

Videos by American Songwriter

The Wild Story That Inspired This Miranda Lambert-Ella Langley Collab

The Dec. 26 show marked Miranda Lambert’s first time singing the Hot Country Songs chart-topper live. She and Langley penned “Choosin’ Texas” with songwriters Luke Dick and Joybeth Taylor.

[RELATED: Ella Langley Showcases New Song Written With Miranda Lambert During Intimate Texas Show

Additionally, Lambert contributed backing vocals to “Choosin’ Texas,” which was inspired by a tale as larger-than-life as the Lone Star State. Langley told the story in October to a crowd in Oklahoma. Spoiler alert—it involves Lambert getting pulled over in her car with a pet kangaroo for her passenger.

“She said the lady cop pulled her over, and she’s like, ‘Of course I have Texas plates on the back of my car,’” recalled Langley, 26. ““And I was like, ‘She’s from Texas, I can tell.’ And from that phrase right there… I was walking to the bathroom and I started to go, ‘She’s from Texas, I can tell by the way he’s two-steppin’ around the room.’”

Thirty minutes later, they had “Choosin’ Texas.” The song centers around a woman from Tennessee who can tell she’s losing her boyfriend to a romantic rival from Texas. Lambert added a personal spin to her performance in Oklahoma. “Dang right he is!” she added at the end.

Country Star Mourns Loss of Her Dog

In addition to being a proud Texan, Miranda Lambert is also a devoted animal lover. Sadly, the “Tin Man” singer recently experienced a pet owner’s worst nightmare. Her 15-year-old Chihuahua, Cher, died Saturday (Dec. 27.)

Lambert commemorated her beloved pet on social media Sunday (Dec. 28.) Since the country singer adopted her at 10 weeks old, Cher has become a frequent red carpet staple, accompanying Lambert to events like the ACM Awards.

“We sure are ready for a break from the heartbreak y’all, but they are worth every tear we have cried,” she wrote. “Animals bring so much joy but I sure do wish dog years didn’t go by so fast.”

Featured image by Mary Kouw/CBS via Getty Images