4 Power Ballads From 1982 That Still Hit Me in the Gut Today

In need of a few solid and tear-jerker power ballads from 1982? We’ve got you covered! The following four tunes are essential listening for any fan of 1980s moody rock tunes.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Hard To Say I’m Sorry” by Chicago

Chicago makes our list of power ballads from 1982 with the standout Chicago 16 track, “Hard To Say I’m Sorry”. This soft rock song was written by the band’s bassist, Peter Cetera, who also sings lead. You might also be surprised to learn that this song was produced by none other than pop legend, producer David Foster. “Hard To Say I’m Sorry” was the band’s second No. 1 hit single, and it’s a gorgeous, polished tune from an otherwise traditional soft rock band.

“Even The Nights Are Better” by Air Supply

“Even The Nights Are Better” can be found on Air Supply’s seventh album, Now And Forever. The song was a hefty hit on the Adult Contemporary chart, where it stayed at No. 1 for four weeks. I can get why it was so popular. This pop hit is one of the best power ballads of its era, sung from the perspective of a man who lost love and found it again.

“Africa” by Toto

There was no way we’d leave this song off our list of the best power ballads of 1982. “Africa” by Toto has stood the test of time in a major way, and young audiences continue to find appeal in this song’s synthy goodness. “Africa” comes from the album Toto IV and was a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 back in 1982. Tons of musicians have covered it, from Weezer to TG Lurgan.

“When It’s Over” by Loverboy

Loverboy’s excellent power ballad from 1982 might just be one of the finest power ballads on our list. “When It’s Over” comes from the album Get Lucky and was a hefty hit for the Canadian rock band. The song peaked at No. 26 on the Hot 100 chart, and it’s one of the most synth-heavy songs of the era. Which says a lot, considering it was the 80s. “When It’s Over” boasts a fantastic vocal performance from Mike Reno.

Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns