Perry Bamonte, Longtime Guitarist and Keyboardist With The Cure, Dead at 65

Perry Bamonte, who spent a total of nearly two decades as guitarist and keyboardist for post-punk legends The Cure, died at his home this week following a short illness. He was 65 years old.

Videos by American Songwriter

“With enormous sadness,” Robert Smith & Co. announced the death of their “great friend and bandmate” —also known as “Teddy”—with a post to their official website on Friday (Dec. 26.)

“Quiet, intense, intuitive, constant and hugely creative, ‘Teddy’ was a warm hearted and vital part of the Cure story,” the post read.

Perry Bamonte Got His Start as The Cure Frontman’s Personal Assistant

Born Sept. 3, 1960, in London, Perry Bamonte joined the Cure’s road crew in 1984 after his younger brother, Daryl, became the tour manager for the “Lovesong” rockers and Depeche Mode. Eventually, he accepted a role as guitar technician and personal assistant to lead singer Robert Smith.

[RELATED: Permafrost Revisit Pre-Pandemic Songs and a Depeche Mode Tour on “Restore Us”]

Already proficient on guitar, Smith’s younger sister, Janet, taught Bamonte to play piano and keyboard. His bandmates promoted him to full-time member with the 1990 departure of keyboardist Roger O’Donnell, and he first appeared on the 1992 album Wish.

With O’Donnell’s 1995 return, along with guitarist Porl Thompson’s 1993 departure, Bamonte’s responsibilities shifted more toward guitar. Playing on the band’s next three albums, his time with the Cure came to an abrupt end in 2005. Announcing his intention to transform the band into a trio, Smith dismissed both O’Donnell and Bamonte.

Working as an illustrator, Bamonte focused primarily on his favorite hobby—fly fishing. He never left behind music entirely, however, joining rock supergroup Love Amongst Ruin in 2012. Seven years later, the keyboardist shared a stage with his bandmates for the Cure’s 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction. And three years after that, the Cure welcomed Bamonte back to the stage for their 2022 Shows Of A Lost World Tour.

He performed in all 90 shows of that tour—“some of the best in the band’s history,” according to their website. Last appearing during the Nov. 1, 2024 show at the Troxy in London, Bamonte was slated to appear in the Cure’s upcoming string of UK and European dates in 2026.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with all his family,” the Cure’s post concluded. “He will be very greatly missed.”

Featured image by Scott Legato/Getty Images