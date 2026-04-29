4 Rock Ballads From the 1980s That Still Shake the Ground We Stand On

The 1980s had no shortage of rock power ballads. It was the call of the day, moving many rockers to slow things down without sacrificing any punch. The four rock songs from the 80s below all still hit just as hard as they did back then. Listening to these tracks is a full-body experience.

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[RELATED: 3 Songs From the 1980s With Vocal Tracks and Lyrics That I Still Don’t Understand to This Day]

“Keep On Loving You” — REO Speedwagon

REO Speedwagon was one of the biggest purveyors of the 1980s rock power ballad. “Keep On Loving You” is indicative of their strength in this market. It’s mid-tempo, romantic, and just as powerful as any anthem. You can’t help but be whisked away by the band’s energy while listening to this track.

Full-body chills ensue when this song comes on. Partially because of nostalgia and partly because of Kevin Cronin’s vocals. Time has not weathered the effects of this song one bit.

“Alone” — Heart

Speaking of vocals that never go out of style, the next entry on our list is Heart’s “Alone.” Ann Wilson’s vocals hit the stratosphere in this 1980s rock power ballad, breaking the heart of every listener. It’s impossible not to be shaken up by this track. Heart put their entire being into this era-defining track, giving it a wealth of emotion not every band can pull off. Decades later, that emotion is still potent.

“Every Rose Has Its Thorn” — Poison

Poison’s “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” has oodles of atmosphere about it. It’s easy to picture yourself in a crowded arena in the 80s, lighters up, and eyes closed while listening to it. The band takes their sweet time getting to the peak of this track, drawing the listener in as they wait for the payoff.

This song has been covered many times, proving its longevity. It might have 1980s written all over it, but this rock track is evergreen.

“Never Say Goodbye” — Bon Jovi

When you think of an 80s rock power ballad, Bon Jovi’s “Never Say Goodbye” is one of the first that comes to mind. It’s tender, nostalgic, and endlessly relatable, which is everything anyone could ask from a song of this nature.

This song has only grown more effective over time. Its themes of holding on to the past are all the more meaningful now that the song itself evokes a distinct sense of nostalgia.

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