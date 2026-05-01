Paul McCartney Calls Himself a “Crazy Fool” in This Apology Song From 1983

In his book The Lyrics: 1956 To The Present, Paul McCartney reflects on the “imposter syndrome” he sometimes felt as a member of a band as huge as The Beatles. He also shares the inspiration behind his song “The Other Me”, which appears on his 1983 album, Pipes Of Peace. In the song, McCartney apologizes to the listener for perhaps not acting like the best version of himself.

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I know I was a crazy fool

For treating you the way I did

But something took a hold of me

And I acted like a dustbin lid

I didn’t give a second thought

To what the consequence might be

I really wouldn’t be surprised

If you were trying to find another me.

McCartney writes, “We all get into situations where we put our foot in our mouth. We say something we didn’t mean to say, or say something that is taken amiss. So this song is an apology.”

Although he is calling himself out a bit, the song also expresses hope that a better version of him is out there somewhere.

But every time you pull me out

I find it harder not to see

That we can build a better life

If I can try to find the other me.

How Being a Beatle Gave Paul McCartney Imposter Syndrome

“The Other Me” is a fascinating song because, while hoping for a shot to be the other version of himself, McCartney simultaneously wonders what “the other me” might even look like.

He touches on this in his memoir.

“Had I not gotten into a group that was as successful as The Beatles,” he writes, “A group that had a long life as groups go, then I might have had to find some other work. I would almost certainly have become an English teacher, that ‘other me’.”

McCartney continues, explaining the “imposter syndrome” he sometimes felt.

“But the life I’ve led—as a musician, performer, singer, and songwriter—is incredible. I still feel like I’m just playing at it. I have a little bit of ‘imposter syndrome’—the same as, I suppose, many ‘successful’ people do.”

“In writing songs like ‘The Other Me’,” he shares, “You can be your own psychiatrist. You’re reviewing your actions, admitting your faults and then looking for the solution which will make it better next time.”

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