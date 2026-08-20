4 Rock Songs From 1960 That Every 60s Kid Still Knows by Heart Today

The year 1960 was the start of a pretty incredible decade of rock music. Among the many hits that year are these three rock songs, which are so good that it’s likely that every kid from the 60s can still sing them by heart today.

“Wild One” by Bobby Rydell

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Bobby Rydell released several singles in 1960, including “Wild One”, which became Rydell’s first Top 5 single. Written by Dave Appell, Kal Mann, and Bernie Lowe, “Wild One” appears on Rydell’s Bobby’s Biggest Hits album.

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A bit of a suggestive song, at least at the time, “Wild One” says, “Oh oh oh oh wild one, I’ll make you settle down / Ah wild one I’ll clip your wings and them things / You got the lips that I’m mad about / I got the lips that’ll knock you out / C’mon wild one be wild about me.”

“Young Emotions” by Ricky Nelson

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Written by Jerry Livingston and Mack David, “Young Emotions” was not on a Ricky Nelson album when it was released. It is one of Nelson’s many Top 15 singles.

“Young Emotions” says, “Young emotions are mixed emotions / For it’s a world where love and confusion reign / A world of hope and laughter and tears and pain / At times a gentle breeze in a hurricane / A world full of doubt, but love works it out.”

One year and several singles later, Nelson had his first No. 1 hit in 1961 with “Travelin’ Man”.

“Devil Or Angel” by Bobby Vee

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Bobby Vee’s first gold single, “Devil Or Angel” is part of Bobby Vee Sings Your Favorites, Vee’s freshman record. The song was written by Blanche Carter, and first recorded by The Clovers in 1956.

“Devil Or Angel” says, “Devil or angel, I can’t make up my mind / Which one you are I’d like to wake up and find / Devil or angel dear, whichever you are / I miss you, I miss you, I miss you / Devil or angel please say you’ll be mine / Love me or leave me, I’ll go out of my mind / Devil or angel dear, whichever you are / I need you, I need you, I need you.”

Other artists who recorded “Devil Or Angel” include Johnny Crawford, Jesse Winchester, and The Hollywood Flames, among others.

“When Will I Be Loved” by The Everly Brothers

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The Everly Brothers had several hits in 1960, including “Cathy’s Clown”, a No. 1 single for the duo. But that isn’t their only hit out in 1960. The duo follows “Cathy’s Clown” with “When Will I Be Loved”. It remains one of their signature rock songs to this day.

Written by Phil Everly, “When Will I Be Loved” appears on their The Fabulous Style of The Everly Brothers record. The song says, “I’ve been made blue / I’ve been lied to / When will I be loved? / I’ve been turned down / I’ve been pushed ’round / When will I be loved?“

“When Will I Be Loved” has also been recorded by several other artists, including Linda Ronstadt, who had a crossover hit single with this song.

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