ACM Awards Live Blog: All Winners, Performances, and Must-See Moments

Tonight marks one of the biggest nights in Country Music. That’s right, the ACM Awards are back, with Shania Twain serving as a first-time host. Country’s newest leading women, Megan Moroney and Ella Langley, headline nominations. The latter will also grace the stage, along with other notable performers including Lainey Wilson, Riley Green, Blake Shelton, and more. You can stream the 2026 ACM Awards on Prime Video on Sunday at 8 pm EST / 7 pm CST.
You can keep up with all the viral moments and results with American Songwriter’s Season 24 Live Blog below.
Reminder: For the most up-to-date results, refresh the page.
Featured Image by Omar Vega/Getty Images)
19 minutes ago / 8:16 PM CDT
Ella Langley Interrupts Riley Green's Music Event of the Year Speech
Ella Langley is on a roll tonight. The “Choosin’ Texas” singer just took home Music Event of the Year honors for “Don’t Mind If I Do”, one of two viral Riley Green duets she released in 2024.
After helping his duet partner up the steps, Green trotted out the time-tested story of Langley showing up to the studio in her pajamas to record the heartbreaking collaboration. Although she mostly let her fellow Alabama native have the spotlight, Langley had to interject here: “I had on jeans and a T-shirt, thank you very much.”
“She might sleep in those; I don’t know,” joked Green.
Langley has already taken home Song of the Year and Single of the Year honors for her megahit “Choosin’ Texas”.
43 minutes ago / 7:52 PM CDT
Shania Twain, Shaboozey Lead the Charge in "Happy Birthday" Message to Willie Nelson
Country music legend Willie Nelson, who just celebrated his 93rd birthday on April 29, isn’t attending tonight’s 61st annual Academy of Country Music Awards ceremony.
However, the “Always On My Mind” singer received birthday greetings from everyone at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, recorded by host Shania Twain and four-time ACM Award nominee Shaboozey.
Nelson is releasing his 79th studio album, Dream Chaser, on May 29.
48 minutes ago / 7:47 PM CDT
Brooks & Dunn Take Home Duo of the Year Again
Name a better duo than Brooks & Dunn—you can’t. And the “Brand New Man” pair just took home their 18th trophy for ACM Duo of the Year.
The country music veterans beat out Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay, Thelma and James, and Muscadine Bloodline. Brooks & Dunn released their debut album, Brand New Man, all the way back in 1991. More than three decades later, they just played for a crowd of more than 80,000 people on Morgan Wallen’s Still the Problem Tour.
“I don’t know why y’all aren’t getting sick of us, but God bless you for hanging with us,” declared Kix Brooks.
59 minutes ago / 7:36 PM CDT
Red Clay Strays Take Home Group of the Year Award
One year after winning the Academy of Country Music Award for New Vocal Group of the Year, country-rockers the Red Clay Strays have taken home Vocal Group of the Year honors.
“It doesn’t feel real, truly,” lead singer Brandon Coleman said. “We’re just some rednecks from Mobile, Alabama, and when we started playing in bars, we never thought it would go this far.”
Grammy-winning singer Michael Bublé presented the award for Song of the Year tonight. To no one’s surprise, it went to Ella Langley for “Choosin’ Texas”.
The nine-time nominee shared the stage with co-writers Luke Dick, Joybeth Taylor, and the most-awarded artist in ACM history, Miranda Lambert.
“Thank you to the fans,” Langley said. “I don’t know why y’all latched onto that song, but thank you for doing it!”
The hype around “Choosin’ Texas” hasn’t cooled since Langley released the song in October 2025. It’s the longest-running number-one streak atop the all-genre Hot 100 by a female artist ever.
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