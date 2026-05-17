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ACM Awards Live Blog: All Winners, Performances, and Must-See Moments

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Tonight marks one of the biggest nights in Country Music. That’s right, the ACM Awards are back, with Shania Twain serving as a first-time host. Country’s newest leading women, Megan Moroney and Ella Langley, headline nominations. The latter will also grace the stage, along with other notable performers including Lainey Wilson, Riley Green, Blake Shelton, and more. You can stream the 2026 ACM Awards on Prime Video on Sunday at 8 pm EST / 7 pm CST.

You can keep up with all the viral moments and results with American Songwriter’s Season 24 Live Blog below.

Reminder: For the most up-to-date results, refresh the page.

Featured Image by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

19 minutes ago / 8:16 PM CDT

Ella Langley Interrupts Riley Green's Music Event of the Year Speech

Ella Langley is on a roll tonight. The “Choosin’ Texas” singer just took home Music Event of the Year honors for “Don’t Mind If I Do”, one of two viral Riley Green duets she released in 2024.

After helping his duet partner up the steps, Green trotted out the time-tested story of Langley showing up to the studio in her pajamas to record the heartbreaking collaboration. Although she mostly let her fellow Alabama native have the spotlight, Langley had to interject here: “I had on jeans and a T-shirt, thank you very much.”

“She might sleep in those; I don’t know,” joked Green.

Langley has already taken home Song of the Year and Single of the Year honors for her megahit “Choosin’ Texas”.

43 minutes ago / 7:52 PM CDT

Shania Twain, Shaboozey Lead the Charge in "Happy Birthday" Message to Willie Nelson

Country music legend Willie Nelson, who just celebrated his 93rd birthday on April 29, isn’t attending tonight’s 61st annual Academy of Country Music Awards ceremony.

However, the “Always On My Mind” singer received birthday greetings from everyone at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, recorded by host Shania Twain and four-time ACM Award nominee Shaboozey.

Nelson is releasing his 79th studio album, Dream Chaser, on May 29.

48 minutes ago / 7:47 PM CDT

Brooks & Dunn Take Home Duo of the Year Again

Name a better duo than Brooks & Dunn—you can’t. And the “Brand New Man” pair just took home their 18th trophy for ACM Duo of the Year.

The country music veterans beat out Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay, Thelma and James, and Muscadine Bloodline. Brooks & Dunn released their debut album, Brand New Man, all the way back in 1991. More than three decades later, they just played for a crowd of more than 80,000 people on Morgan Wallen’s Still the Problem Tour.

“I don’t know why y’all aren’t getting sick of us, but God bless you for hanging with us,” declared Kix Brooks.

59 minutes ago / 7:36 PM CDT

Red Clay Strays Take Home Group of the Year Award

One year after winning the Academy of Country Music Award for New Vocal Group of the Year, country-rockers the Red Clay Strays have taken home Vocal Group of the Year honors.

“It doesn’t feel real, truly,” lead singer Brandon Coleman said. “We’re just some rednecks from Mobile, Alabama, and when we started playing in bars, we never thought it would go this far.”

1 hour ago / 7:25 PM CDT

Of Course Ella Langley Wins Song of the Year

Grammy-winning singer Michael Bublé presented the award for Song of the Year tonight. To no one’s surprise, it went to Ella Langley for “Choosin’ Texas”.

The nine-time nominee shared the stage with co-writers Luke Dick, Joybeth Taylor, and the most-awarded artist in ACM history, Miranda Lambert.

“Thank you to the fans,” Langley said. “I don’t know why y’all latched onto that song, but thank you for doing it!”

The hype around “Choosin’ Texas” hasn’t cooled since Langley released the song in October 2025. It’s the longest-running number-one streak atop the all-genre Hot 100 by a female artist ever.

 

1 hour ago / 7:09 PM CDT

Lainey Wilson Kicks Things Off With Frenetic Performance

The Academy of Country Music’s reigning Entertainer of the Year, Lainey Wilson, is getting things going at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas tonight.

Decked out in leather and studs, Wilson performed her brand-new single, “Can’t Sit Still”. 

 

The newlywed is among the night’s most-nominated artist with seven. She has a chance to repeat as Entertainer of the Year, facing off against Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Megan Moroney, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, and Chris Stapleton.

1 hour ago / 7:00 PM CDT

Ella Langley Has Already Won Her First Award of the Night

With the 61st annual ACM Awards just minutes away at the MGM Grand Gardens Arena in Las Vegas, one of the night’s most-nominated artists is already a winner.

Ahead of the May 17 ceremony, the Academy of Country Music announced that Ella Langley has nabbed the Artist-Songwriter of the Year trophy.

Langley beat out Luke Combs, Riley Green, Megan Moroney, and Morgan Wallen in the category to win the award.

2 hours ago / 6:31 PM CDT

Avery Anna Kills It With "Blood is Thicker" Performance

New Female Artist of the Year Avery Anna delivered a knockout performance of her newest song, “Blood Runs Thicker”. 

Anna was announced as the winner by the Academy of Country Music ahead of the May 17 ceremony. She beat out Mackenzie Carpenter, Dasha, Caroline Jones, and Emily Ann Roberts.

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