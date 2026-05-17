ACM Awards Live Blog: All Winners, Performances, and Must-See Moments

Tonight marks one of the biggest nights in Country Music. That’s right, the ACM Awards are back, with Shania Twain serving as a first-time host. Country’s newest leading women, Megan Moroney and Ella Langley, headline nominations. The latter will also grace the stage, along with other notable performers including Lainey Wilson, Riley Green, Blake Shelton, and more. You can stream the 2026 ACM Awards on Prime Video on Sunday at 8 pm EST / 7 pm CST.

You can keep up with all the viral moments and results with American Songwriter’s Season 24 Live Blog below.

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Featured Image by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Ella Langley Interrupts Riley Green's Music Event of the Year Speech

Ella Langley is on a roll tonight. The “Choosin’ Texas” singer just took home Music Event of the Year honors for “Don’t Mind If I Do”, one of two viral Riley Green duets she released in 2024. After helping his duet partner up the steps, Green trotted out the time-tested story of Langley showing up to the studio in her pajamas to record the heartbreaking collaboration. Although she mostly let her fellow Alabama native have the spotlight, Langley had to interject here: “I had on jeans and a T-shirt, thank you very much.” “She might sleep in those; I don’t know,” joked Green. Langley has already taken home Song of the Year and Single of the Year honors for her megahit “Choosin’ Texas”.

Shania Twain, Shaboozey Lead the Charge in "Happy Birthday" Message to Willie Nelson

Country music legend Willie Nelson, who just celebrated his 93rd birthday on April 29, isn’t attending tonight’s 61st annual Academy of Country Music Awards ceremony. However, the “Always On My Mind” singer received birthday greetings from everyone at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, recorded by host Shania Twain and four-time ACM Award nominee Shaboozey. Nelson is releasing his 79th studio album, Dream Chaser, on May 29.

Brooks & Dunn Take Home Duo of the Year Again

Name a better duo than Brooks & Dunn—you can’t. And the “Brand New Man” pair just took home their 18th trophy for ACM Duo of the Year. The country music veterans beat out Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay, Thelma and James, and Muscadine Bloodline. Brooks & Dunn released their debut album, Brand New Man, all the way back in 1991. More than three decades later, they just played for a crowd of more than 80,000 people on Morgan Wallen’s Still the Problem Tour. “I don’t know why y’all aren’t getting sick of us, but God bless you for hanging with us,” declared Kix Brooks.

Red Clay Strays Take Home Group of the Year Award

One year after winning the Academy of Country Music Award for New Vocal Group of the Year, country-rockers the Red Clay Strays have taken home Vocal Group of the Year honors. Fuck yeah! Go Red Clay Strays #ACMAwards — Crystal M (@TvFilmJunkie)

“It doesn’t feel real, truly,” lead singer Brandon Coleman said. “We’re just some rednecks from Mobile, Alabama, and when we started playing in bars, we never thought it would go this far.”