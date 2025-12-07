4 Rock Songs From 1973 That Deserved To Hit No. 1

Some songs are so good, the idea of them not topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart seems absurd. Oddly enough, that’s exactly what happened to the following four legendary rock songs from 1973. Despite being so loved at the time, and still so loved today, each of these tunes narrowly missed the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100. Without further ado, let’s take a look at a handful of top-notch rock songs from 1973 that never made it to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart!

“Ramblin’ Man” by The Allman Brothers Band

The Allman Brothers Band debuted this beloved country rock classic back in 1973, and it remains their signature song to this very day. However, it just narrowly missed the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100 chart after it was first released. Interestingly enough, the No. 1 spot above the No. 2 spot that “Ramblin’ Man” scored was “Half-Breed” by Cher, whom Gregg Allman would later marry.

“Live And Let Die” by Wings

Paul McCartney kicked off his post-Beatles career with a bang, and the 1973 anthem James Bond tune “Live And Let Die” should have been a No. 1 hit. For some reason, it didn’t quite get there. After the song was released, it quickly became the most successful Bond theme song up to that point. And yet, it only made it to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. However, not reaching No. 1 wasn’t such a bad thing. “Live And Let Die” by Wings would later earn a Grammy nomination for Best Original Song. It was the first Bond theme to be nominated for such an honor.

“Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting” by Elton John

How about a little glam rock a la Elton John? “Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting” is still such a good song today. And back in 1973, it was so ahead of its time that one could call it proto-punk. Despite being such a beloved tune from Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, this song only made it to No. 12 on the Hot 100 chart.

“Long Train Runnin’” by The Doobie Brothers

Remember this lovely boogie rock entry on our list of songs from 1973? “Long Train Runnin’” by The Doobie Brothers dropped that very year and was a quick Southern rock hit. The track peaked at No. 8 on the Hot 100 chart, but I think it should have made it way higher.

Photo by Rino Petrosino / Mondadori Portfolio by Getty Images