4 Rock Songs From 1989 That Still Make Me Smile Today

The rock music scene in the late 1980s might have released some of the best rock songs of all time. Among the great hits that came out in that era are these four incredible tunes. All out in 1989, I still smile when I listen to them today.

“Love In An Elevator” by Aerosmith

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A No. 1 single for Aerosmith, “Love In An Elevator” is part of their Pump project. Band members Steven Tyler and Joe Perry are the song’s two writers.

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The chorus says, “Love in an elevator / Livin’ it up when I’m goin’ down / Love in an elevator / Lovin’ it up ’til I hit the ground.”

“Love In An Elevator” gave Aerosmith their first Grammy nomination, for Hard Rock Performance. One year later, the group took home their first Grammy, this one for “Janie’s Got A Gun”, another hit single from Pump.

“Heaven” by Warrant

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“Heaven” is Warrant’s second single and first Top 5 hit. On their freshman Dirty Rotten Filthy Stinking Rich record, lead singer Jani Lane is the sole writer of this romantic song.

The song says in part, “I don’t need to be the king of the world / As long as I’m the hero of this little girl / Heaven isn’t too far away / Closer to it every day / No matter what your friends might say.”

“Heaven” is also Warrant’s biggest hit and their only single to reach the Top 5.

“Black Velvet” by Alannah Myles

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The second single from Alannah Myles’ eponymous debut album is “Black Velvet”. The song was written by David Tyson and Christopher Ward. A tribute to Elvis Presley, “Black Velvet” is Myles’s only single to reach No. 1. Ward had the idea for “Black Velvet” while visiting Memphis on the tenth anniversary of Presley’s passing.

The chorus says, “Black velvet and that little boy’s smile / Black velvet with that slow southern style / A new religion that’ll bring ya to your knees / Black velvet if you please.”

“Sowing The Seeds Of Love” by Tears for Fears

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On Seeds Of Love, Tears for Fears’ third studio album, is “Sowing The Seeds Of Love”. The song was written by band members Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith.

The inspirational song says, “Sowing the seeds of love, seeds of love / Anything is possible when you’re sowing the seeds of love / Sowing the seeds / Sowing the seeds of love.”

“Sowing The Seeds Of Love” is Tears for Fears’ final Top 5 single.

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