4 Smash Hits That Proved 1983 Was the Dominant Year for the British New Wave in America

1982 witnessed the first evidence of the British New Wave on American shores. Hits like “Don’t You Want Me” by The Human League and “Tainted Love” by Soft Cell were like scouting missions sent out by the Brits.

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By 1983, that British New Wave was completely dominating the US charts. And these four unforgettable tracks led the charge.

“Come On Eileen” by Dexys Midnight Runners

There really was no single approach that defined all the British New Wave success stories of the early 80s. For example, Dexys Midnight Runners didn’t often deal with the synths that so characterized many of their British peers. Not for nothing did they name their 1980 debut album Searching For The Soul Rebels. Their 1982 single “Come On Eileen” traded in some of the more modern sounds of the era for banjos and fiddles. The song was released in Great Britain in the middle of 1982. By the spring of 1983, it had made it to the top of the US charts. And it remains one of the most unforgettable one-hit wonders ever.

“Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)” by Eurythmics

In terms of striking looks, Eurythmics certainly carried an edge in the British New Wave wars. Annie Lennox’s buzzcut and Dave Stewart’s pirate-like visage helped them stand out among their peers. And when their music came on the radio, they further set themselves apart. On “Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)”, Stewart created an imposing musical bed of icy, imposing synths and formal strings. On top of that, Lennox swooped down with vocals that went from cool and unaffected to searching and soulful. A No. 1 ranking in the US gave this duo the boost it needed to become one of the 80s most successful acts.

“Do You Really Want To Hurt Me” by Culture Club

His androgyny became the talking point at the time. Because of that, Boy George didn’t get nearly as much credit as he deserved. As a singer, he could bring life to fun uptempo tracks and heartfelt emotion to the downcast ones. “Do You Really Want To Hurt Me”, Culture Club’s US breakthrough, certainly ranked in the latter category. George also should get more kudos for his songwriting, which here finds him in a mode that combines heartache in the lyrics with subtle reggae touches in the music. Released in the US in late 1982, it made it all the way to No. 2 on the pop charts in the US the following year.

“Hungry Like The Wolf” by Duran Duran

You could really take your pick of any number of Duran Duran hits that dominated the US charts in 1983 for this list. We chose “Hungry Like The Wolf”, which peaked at No. 3 on the American pop charts in ’83, even though it was released in the summer of 1982 stateside. It took a while to find its footing here, eventually gaining steam when the video caught fire at MTV. It would set in motion a monster year for the band, one that saw them gain as rabid a following in the US as they enjoyed in their native Great Britain. The song projected their unmistakable cool and the sense of exotic drama that came attached to all their work from that era.

Photo by Pete Still/Redferns