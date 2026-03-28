When’s the Next New Episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’? Host, Musical Guest Details

The drought continues as Saturday Night Live decided to take a break. The last two episodes featured both Ryan Gosling and Harry Styles filling in as hosts. But that was two weeks ago. Although loving banter between Styles and Gosling, many want to know who is hosting this week. With the weekend here and fans ready to laugh, the question remains, is there a new episode of SNL this week?

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As the article started, the drought continues. Sadly, there is no new episode of SNL airing tonight. With Styles hosting on March 14, the crew shut the doors to Studio 8H. With the cast and crew already taking time off for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, the break is expected to last a little longer before the show returns to its regular schedule. Until then, fans will have to rely on reruns and past sketches to get their weekly dose of laughs.

Although there is no new episode, SNL went ahead and promoted the upcoming host. With the upcoming release of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, the famed Jack Black will return for his fifth time. Having hosted numerous times in the past, his return puts him in the coveted Five-Timers Club.

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Jack Black Has Too Much Bass On ‘Saturday Night Live’

With such a historic moment, Black is sure to bring his wacky charm and lovable energy back to Studio 8H. And with his return to the Five-Timers Club, fans can expect a night packed with chaos, comedy, and a few unforgettable moments.

While fans will have to wait another week, they can still look back at some of Black’s hilarious skits on SNL. He once promoted Big Ricky and the Minnows during the Bass Lake skit. Asking musicians to come perform on stage with him, Black’s character quickly found himself surrounded by way too much bass.

At the time, fans considered it a top moment, writing, “the SNL make-up/prosthetics dept should win an Emmy for this.” Another person added, “Free Fallin was the first song I learned on bass and now I can’t stop laughing.”

Not the news fans wanted to hear, but having to wait one more week for new Saturday Night Live might be worth it. With Black stepping back into Studio 8H, the return promises to deliver the kind of over-the-top comedy that only he can bring.

Don’t miss a new episode of Saturday Night Live, airing tonight at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and available to stream the following day on Peacock.

(Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Images)