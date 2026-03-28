These 4 Classic Rock Songs From 1993 Still Rock the Very Ground We Stand On

Classic rock will never truly die, and the genre was still rockin’ hard in the early-to-mid 1990s. Let’s dive into a few classic rock songs from 1993, specifically, that still shake the ground we stand on today. They don’t make ‘em like they used to!

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“Livin’ On The Edge” by Aerosmith

Aerosmith wasn’t slowing down in the 1990s. In fact, Get A Grip was an incredibly successful album from the band’s 90s era. And one single from that album was “Livin’ On The Edge”, which peaked at No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock Chart in the US and No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100. It’s no shocker why; this song absolutely rocks. Not many bands could continue pumping out hits decades into their careers, but Aerosmith made it look easy.

“Mary Jane’s Last Dance” by Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers

Tom Petty had a pretty admirable era in the early 1990s, and his greatest hits album from 1993, specifically, rehashed some good ol’ classics and also unearthed some previously unreleased material. One of the latter would be “Mary Jane’s Last Dance”, recorded during the Wildflowers sessions. It’s got a touch of The Beatles and Bob Dylan, but the vibe is all Petty throughout.

“Big Gun” by AC/DC

This hit from AC/DC was actually released as part of the soundtrack for the Arnold Schwarzenegger film Last Action Hero. But it definitely doesn’t sound like some manufactured song exclusively for the backdrop of a movie. “Big Gun” rocks hard. And, shockingly, it was AC/DC’s very first No. 1 hit on the US Billboard Album Rock Tracks chart. Fun fact: AC/DC never played this song during their concerts.

“Everybody Lay Down” by Pat Benatar

Pat Benatar released this lead single in 1993 off of her album Gravity’s Rainbow. “Everybody Lay Down” was a fast hit, peaking at No. 3 on the Mainstream Rock chart. And according to Benatar, this entry on our list of classic rock songs from 1993 is about something all too relatable.

“’Everybody Lay Down’ is really about complacency,” said Benatar in a print interview with Southtown Star. “You see it, you don’t do anything about it, but you whine. That’s the thing I hate. Put up or shut up.”

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