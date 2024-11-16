4 Solo Fab Four Songs That Could’ve Been on a Beatles Album

The Fab Four released countless hits throughout the 1960s, but each individual member’s solo works are nothing to sneeze at. A few of those solo tracks would have been perfect under The Beatles’ name, had another album came to be. Let’s take a gander at four solo songs from Beatles members that could have easily been on a Fab Four record!

Videos by American Songwriter

1. “Isn’t It A Pity” by George Harrison

George Harrison emerged from The Beatles’ breakup a little wet behind the ears as a songwriter, though he did have some experience. However, without the shadow of the two main songwriters of the Fab Four hiding him, he was really able to flourish as a solo musician. “Isn’t It A Pity” would have made an excellent Beatles single; Harrison’s vocals are on another level here.

2. “Gimme Some Truth” by John Lennon

This wouldn’t be a proper list without at least one solo John Lennon track. There are plenty to choose from that would have done well on a Beatles record. However, we’re particularly fond of “Gimme Some Truth”.

This is one of Lennon’s catchiest solo efforts, with enough of a pop vibe that would have made it a standout track on a Beatles album. “Gimme Some Truth” is packed with controversial lyrics and some of Lennon’s best vocals. McCartney allegedly helped write this tune, too, so it’s basically a Beatles song already.

3. “Band On The Run” by Wings

This technically shouldn’t be considered one of The Beatles’ solo songs. But considering that Wings was very much Paul McCartney’s baby, we’ll allow it. “Band On The Run” is an adventurous piece of work and one of McCartney’s most well-known songs outside of The Beatles.

Not only would this track have made the perfect Beatles song, but it also would have done well if McCartney released it under his name instead of Wings.

4. “It Don’t Come Easy” by Ringo Starr

Ringo Starr doesn’t get enough credit for putting together some solid solo tunes outside of the Fab Four. “It Don’t Come Easy” is just one example. This swaggy, delightful rock and roll track is a fun little romp that would have done well on one of The Beatles’ more upbeat albums.

Photo by John Downing/Getty Images

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.