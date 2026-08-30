4 Somewhat Forgotten, Undoubtedly Excellent Songs From the Unheralded ‘Beatles For Sale’ Album

Casual Beatles fans might completely overlook Beatles For Sale, the Fab Four’s fourth LP. Released in 1964, it found the band going back to cover songs to fill out the running order. This was after they’d included nothing but originals on A Hard Day’s Night, their other 1964 album.

The originals that they did manage to release on that record often get pushed aside by those discussing the group’s work. But we’re here to tell you that these four somewhat overlooked songs from Beatles For Sale deserve your attention.

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“Baby’s In Black”

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Any song that gave John Lennon and Paul McCartney an excuse to do some close harmony singing has a great head start. On “Baby’s In Black”, which the two men wrote together, they do their finest Everly Brothers impersonation on the microphone. Both men are pushed to the edges of their respective ranges, making for a thrilling listening experience. At any moment, you half-expect one of them to falter, but they never do. The lyrics for the song are fascinating as well. The idea of the girl that the narrator wants dressing in mourning colors adds a bit of unexpected darkness to the proceedings. No matter what he tries, he can’t replace the lingering memory of her ex.

“I’ll Follow The Sun”

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What were you doing when you were 16 years old? We’re guessing you weren’t writing deeply contemplative, slightly melancholy songs like “I’ll Follow The Sun”. Yet that’s exactly the age Paul McCartney was at when he penned this beauty. It indicated the level of desperation for material that The Beatles had reached during the making of Beatles For Sale that they’d go looking back to their tender youths for songs like this. Then again, you probably wouldn’t find too many rockers of any age writing songs as lovely as this in 1964. George Harrison’s guitar embellishments add just the right touch to the wistful melody. And, once again, the vocal harmonies are on point.

“I Don’t Want To Spoil The Party”

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One element that helps Beatles For Sale stand out, at least in terms of the lyrics to the original songs, is the willingness of John Lennon and Paul McCartney to deviate from their happy-go-lucky image. These songs evoke insecurity, melancholy, and even despair, emotions that you might not associate with the most famous rock and roll band in the world. “I Don’t Want To Spoil The Party” exemplifies this tendency towards shades of gray. John Lennon, who mostly wrote the song, convincingly portrays a protagonist who’d rather go off and be alone than let a group of people witness his sadness. The country and western feel to this one offers a different side of the group that folks hadn’t previously heard.

“What You’re Doing”

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By 1964, Paul McCartney had started dating Jane Asher. Asher, an actress, would provide plenty of fodder for McCartney’s songs. Some were complimentary, à la “Here, There And Everywhere”. More often than not, they revealed McCartney’s prickly side as he struggled to make sense of the relationship’s highs and lows. We’re going to assume that this one might have been one of the first to reveal a little bump in the road with Asher. More than the lyrics, however, “What You’re Doing” stands out for the excellent instrumental touches. That includes the circular guitar work of George Harrison and Ringo Starr’s whomping drumbeat.

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