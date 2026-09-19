3 Rock Songs From the 1970s With Life-Giving Harmonica Solos

You can’t tell the story of rock music without highlighting the harmonica. In many ways, the instrument has been, well, instrumental in the history of the genre. Many of rock’s best and brightest wielded the object on stage. Here below, we wanted to highlight three songs from back in the day that display true harmonica playing prowess. Indeed, these are three rock songs from the 1970s with life-giving harmonica solos.

“When The Levee Breaks” by Led Zeppelin from ‘Led Zeppelin IV’ (1971)

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What can‘t the members of Led Zeppelin do? Indeed, on this 1971 song from the band’s self-titled LP, Led Zeppelin IV, lead vocalist Robert Plant busts out the harmonica and sounds like he’s been living by the Mississippi Delta his whole life. The thing is just tremendous. A cover of a 1929 song by Kansas Joe & Memphis Minnie, Led Zeppelin breathed new life into the tune. And much of that was because of Plant’s knack on the harmonica. It’s like lightning from the heavens.

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“Heart Of Gold” by Neil Young from ‘Harvest’ (1972)

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For some songwriters and performers during the 1960s and 1970s, the harmonica became part and parcel of their entire performance style. The instrument was like an official bandmate. For an example of this, just check out Neil Young. In the video above, he performs live, jamming on the harmonica on his No. 1 track, “Heart Of Gold”. The harmonica isn’t a luxury on this track. It’s woven into it, as much a part of the song as Young’s voice, the acoustic six-string, or his foot tapping on the floor.

“Long Train Runnin’” by The Doobie Brothers from ‘The Captain And Me’ (1973)

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When you put this song on, you can’t help but think you’re on a speed chase. The fuzz is behind you, you’re gunning the car as fast as it can go. You’re pressing the pedals to the floor. The blue sky is whizzing past. You turn the radio up. And then just as it gets especially intense out there on the highway, the harmonica solo comes in around the 1:30-minute mark. You forget every care you ever had, and you just let the world wash over you. What a wild and wonderful ride music can be!

Photos by Brad Elterman/FilmMagic