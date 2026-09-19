3 Lyrics From Modern Country Greats That Are Absolute Poetry

These three modern country staples are pure poetry. They all emphasize lyrical content and speak directly to the listener. In decades to come, these songs will likely be seen as shining examples of what the craft of songwriting can accomplish at its best.

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Videos by American Songwriter

“Shake The Frost” — Tyler Childers

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A modern-day classic, this folk song perfectly highlights Tyler Childers’ stunning lyricism. “You remind me of a Sunday / Back home in old Kentucky / With the church choirs just beltin’ to the pines / And I love you like the mountains / Loves the way the mornin’ opens / To a soft and bright greetin’ from the sun,” the lyrics read.

Childers is known for his poetry. Every one of his songs is just as stunning on paper as it is in practice. A book could be made of all his powerful verses. This song is a particularly strong example of his command of words.

“A Simple Song” — Chris Stapleton

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If Chris Stapleton has a thesis statement of sorts, it’s that he doesn’t think simplicity is a bad thing. That idea is wrapped up in the aptly titled “A Simple Song”. “But I love my life, man; it’s something to see / It’s the kids and the dogs and you and me / It’s the way it’s alright when everything goes wrong / It’s the sound of a slow simple song,” the lyrics read.

This song is domesticity incarnate. It reminds us all to slow down now and then in a deeply poetic way. Many modern country poets lean toward intricate lines and complex feelings; this song takes the opposite approach, but it is still stunning.

“The Architect” — Kacey Musgraves

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Kacey Musgraves’ “The Architect” is a profound look at the world. While many of Musgraves’ songs tend to leave everything on the table, this track is okay with not having all the answers. Musgraves sings in this touching ballad, “Sometimes I look in the mirror / And wish I could make a request / Could I pray it away? Am I shapeable clay? / Or is this as good as it gets?”

It’s a deep, sometimes painful outlook that leaves the listener reeling. But it leans into poetry’s core function: capturing the human experience in all its many colors. This one happens to live in the shade of unanswered questions.

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)