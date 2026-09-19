No 70s Kid Alive Could Forget These 3 Classic Rock Songs From 1974

Is there even a grown-up 70s kid out there who somehow missed these three iconic classic rock songs from 1974? Honestly, I’m not sure that’s possible. These iconic, well-aged tunes were absolutely everywhere on the radio at the time. And if you’re a 70s kid, you might even know the words to each one.

“Band On The Run” by Paul McCartney and Wings from ‘Band On The Run’

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This classic from McCartney’s Wings days is easily one of the group’s most memorable tracks. “Band On The Run” was an absolute smash hit on the international charts, peaking at No. 3 in the UK and No. 1 in the US, among a number of other countries. This particular classic has been covered quite a bit over the years by the likes of Heart, Fantastic Cat, Denny Laine, and others.

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“Killer Queen” by Queen from ‘Sheer Heart Attack’

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The mid-1970s were quite a time for the rock band Queen. And before “Bohemian Rhapsody” graced our ears and became a go-to rock radio staple, the band had a hit with the 1974 jam “Killer Queen”. This slightly controversial song about a call girl was a smash hit around the world, peaking at No. 12 in the US and No. 2 in the UK. Some have described “Killer Queen” as something between David Bowie and Wings… and I can honestly hear it.

“You’re No Good” by Linda Ronstadt from ‘Heart Like A Wheel’

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Linda Ronstadt has a voice unlike any other, and she has also historically had a talent for covering other people’s music and turning those songs into fresh gold. This entry on our list of classic rock songs from 1974 that no 70s kid could forget is one such cover. The original version of “You’re No Good” was dropped by Dee Dee Warwick in 1963. That R&B track has been covered with numerous genre applications. But there was something about Ronstadt’s country rock version that really resonated with listeners. Ronstadt’s version of “You’re No Good” made it all the way to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Photo by Ian Dickson/Redferns