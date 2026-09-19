5 Songs From 1967 That Feel Like Letting Loose

The humdrum of daily life can weigh heavily on the head and heart, but music helps us shake off the work week blues, family stress, relationship drama, money woes, and any other daily grievance we might be facing. Music relaxes, energizes, boosts confidence, and reminds us that no matter how arduous life may seem, we can still push forward to another day. Whether you’re in need of letting loose or interested in walking down memory lane, these five hit songs from 1967 should do the trick.

“Let It Out (Let It All Hang Out)” by The Hombres

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The Hombres released “Let It Out (Let It All Hang Out)” on the album of the same name in 1967. Countless artists have covered it since, including Jonathan King, John Cougar Mellencamp, and David Lee Roth. Each verse presents its own set of problems or hurdles, all of which are shaken off with the same refrain that encourages the listeners to let loose. “Nobody knows what it’s all about / It’s too much, man, let it all hang out.” If that doesn’t sum up life, what does?

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“Light My Fire” by The Doors

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Letting loose is easier when you see someone else doing it first, and The Doors offered the perfect example with their frontman, Jim Morrison. Songs like the 1967 hit “Light My Fire” encouraged the listener to get swept away in passion, love, and thrills. Ray Manzarek’s swirling organ sets the scene, and Morrison’s powerful vocal delivery is the icing on top. This psychedelic rock classic reminds us to stay present, lest we lose the day. “The time to hesitate is through / no time to wallow in the mire / Try now, we can only lose / and our love becomes a funeral pyre.”

“(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher And Higher” by Jackie Wilson

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Speaking of letting loose and giving in to passion and thrills, Jackie Wilson’s “(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher And Higher” offers a similar message to The Doors’ track, but without the subtle references to drug use. Wilson’s hit is among the most ubiquitous songs of 1967, and it’s easy to see why. Even if we’re not lucky enough to have experienced the kind of rapturous love Wilson’s singing about, the idea of feeling it is enough to make this song appealing.

“With A Little Help From My Friends” by The Beatles

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There’s nothing like letting loose with your best friends. You’re around people you love who make you laugh and encourage you to have fun. Even if you sing out of key, they stick around. The Beatles captured this sense of camaraderie in their track, “With A Little Help From My Friends”. One of the few songs in the Fab Four’s catalogue sung by Ringo Starr, this charming 1967 track is a reminder that when life gets hard, we shouldn’t be afraid to ask for a little help from our friends.

“White Rabbit” by Jefferson Airplane

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In the 1960s, many people turned to psychedelics when they felt like letting loose. Songs like Jefferson Airplane’s 1967 hit, “White Rabbit”, put words to the experiences of individuals tripping on LSD for the first (or second or third) time. Ironically, this track was Grace Slick’s way of reminding the listener to “feed your head.” This meant opening the mind with psychedelics, sure. But it also meant educating oneself and staying sharp.

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