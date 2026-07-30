4 Songs by America From the 1970s That Still Sound Amazing Today

If there’s a band that became part of the soundtrack of the 1970s, it might be America. Beginning in 1972, America churned out hit after hit on the radio. Among their many successful singles are these four songs, which all still sound amazing today.

“A Horse With No Name”

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America’s debut single, “A Horse With No Name” is part of America’s eponymous debut album. The song was written by America’s Dewey Bunnell.

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“A Horse With No Name” says, “After two days in the desert sun / My skin began to turn red / After three days in the desert fun / I was lookin’ at a river bed / And the story it told of a river that flowed / Made me sad to think it was dead / You see, I’ve been through the desert on a horse with no name / It felt good to be out of the rain / In the desert, you can remember your name / Because there ain’t no one for to give you no pain.”

The success of “A Horse With No Name” is surprising, since it was banned at some radio stations, since horse was a common euphemism for heroin at the time.

“Today’s The Day”

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Out in 1976, “Today’s The Day” is part of Heart’s Hideaway album. The song was penned by America’s Dan Peek. “Today’s The Day” is America’s final Top 25 single for seven years, until “You Can Do Magic” was released in 1983.

The feel-good song says, “So come home to me now / ‘Cause it won’t matter anyhow / I’ve got this feeling that today’s the day / I’ve got this feeling today’s the day.”

“Ventura Highway”

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The first single from their sophomore Homecoming record is “Ventura Highway”. Also written by Bunnell, “Ventura Highway” was released in 1972. Bunnell says he had the idea for the song when he was in 7th grade.

“Ventura Highway” says, “Chewing on a piece of grass / Walking down the road / Tell me, how long you gonna stay here, Joe? / Some people say this town don’t look good in snow / You don’t care, I know / Ventura Highway in the sunshine / Where the days are longer / The nights are stronger than moonshine / You’re gonna go, I know.”

“Tin Man”

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On America’s Holiday album is “Tin Man”. Written by Bunnell, “Tin Man” was loosely inspired by The Wizard Of Oz.

The quirky song says, “But Oz never did give nothing to the Tin Man / That he didn’t, didn’t already have / And cause never was the reason for the evening / Or the tropic of Sir Galahad.”

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