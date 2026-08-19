4 Songs by Chic That Still Make Me Wanna Get up and Dance

Get out your Gogo boots, and let’s listen to some of the best disco hits of the 70s. Here are a few songs by Chic that can quickly convince anyone to get on the dance floor.

“Good Times”

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Yeah, you definitely know this one. It’s pretty much impossible to listen to Chic’s “Good Times” and not get that need-to-dance feeling. Ever since this song went No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, it’s become one of the most sampled songs in history.

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“Le Freak”

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This groovy song was actually written out of frustration and was originally written with the title “F**k Off!” in mind. Apparently, Chic was supposed to be interviewed at Studio 54 early on in their career and weren’t let in the building because their name wasn’t left at the door. The group went back to Rodgers’ place and started jamming after that.

“We were so pissed off at what had happened,” he shared with SOS. “I mean, it was Studio 54, it was New Year’s Eve, it was Grace Jones [interviewer], and we were wearing the most expensive outfits that we had — back then, in the late ’70s, our suits must have cost us a couple of thousand bucks each, and our really fancy shoes had got soaked trudging through the snow. So ‘F**k Off’ was a protest song…”

In another “lightbulb” moment, as Rodgers describes it, “F**k Off” eventually became “Freak Out!”

“My Forbidden Lover”

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“My Forbidden Lover” was the second single for Chic’s album, Risqué. The lyrics of this song describe a relationship that seems a little bit toxic, but the beat makes it sound like a party everyone should want to be involved in.

You’ll give your love to anyone who asks, yes, you do

And I know that it’s true

But still I care and I want to see you there

When I need, yes, indeed you are.

“Everybody Dance”

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“Everybody Dance” was the first song officially written for Chic, and it was often the first to be played during the group’s live performances. When Nile Rodgers first played this one for Bernard Edwards, he was apparently confused about what “do do do” meant.

“I wrote ‘Everybody Dance’ one afternoon,” he explained once, according to Songfacts. “I thought it was too jazzy, but I loved it.”

He continued, “I played it for Bernard – he loved it too, but he said, ‘My man, what does it do do do do mean?’ I said, ‘The same as la la la la.’”

Photo by: Mike Prior/Redferns/Hulton Archive/Getty Images