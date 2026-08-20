4 Songs by The Commodores That Still Make Me Want To Dance Today

Before Lionel Richie launched his long and very successful solo career, he was part of The Commodores, a legendary group that continued after Richie left in 1982. Among the group’s numerous hit singles are these four songs, which I still want to dance to today.

“Machine Gun”

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The Commodores’ debut single, “Machine Gun”, came out in 1974. The song is the title track of The Commodores’ freshman album.

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Written by band member Milan Williams, the song is unique because it is instrumental. Surprisingly, it wasn’t originally intended to be an instrumental song. Williams thought someone would eventually add lyrics to it, which never happened. Still, “Machine Gun” has an irresistible groove. It also became a Top 10 R&B single.

“Lady (You Bring Me Up)”

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Out in 1981 on The Commodores’ In The Pocket project is “Lady (You Bring Me Up)”. The feel-good song was written by band member William King, along with his wife, Shirley Hanna-King, and Harold Hudson. Hudson sang with the background vocalists for The Commodores, known as The Mean Machine.

The uptempo tune says, “Lady, you bring me up when I’m down / Maybe you’re gonna change my life around / Lady, you brought me in from out the rain / Maybe my life will never be the same.”

“Too Hot Ta Trot”

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On Commodores Live! is “Too Hot Ta Trot”. The song, perfect for a dance floor, was written by the band members. It is the only hit single from the record.

“Too Hot Ta Trot” says, “Ooh I love what you’re doin to me sweet thing / Oh I love you little sweet thing / Well you’re too hot ta trot now baby / Well you’re too hot ta stop whoo baby.”

“Nightshift”

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“Nightshift” is the title track of an album that came out in 1985, the same year this song was released. The song was written by Walter Orange, the band’s drummer, plus Dennis Lambert and Franne Golde. Orange also sings lead on “Nightshift”.

“Nightshift” was written as a tribute to Jackie Wilson and Marvin Gaye, who both passed away in 1984. It became The Commodores’ first hit after the departure of Richie. “Nightshift” is also The Commodores’ final Top 5 hit on the pop chart.

The song says, “Gonna be some sweet sounds, coming down on the nightshift / I bet you’re singing proud, I bet you’ll pull a crowd / Gonna be a long night, it’s gonna be all right, on the nightshift / You found another home, I know you’re not alone, on the nightshift.”

Although they were nominated for multiple Grammy Awards, The Commodores only won one Grammy, and it’s for this song.

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