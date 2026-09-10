3 Rock Songs From the 1960s That Will Transport You Back to Your Best Friend’s House After School

These rock songs from the 1960s will pick you up where you are and drop you off at your friend’s house after school. If you were a child of this era, these songs will remind you of good times gone by with old friends.

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Videos by American Songwriter

“Do You Believe In Magic” — The Lovin’ Spoonful

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Released in the mid-1960s, this rock track has a timeless quality that makes it a hit in any decade. “Do you believe in magic in a young girl’s heart? / How the music can free her, whenever it starts / And it’s magic, if the music is groovy,” the iconic lyrics read. Everyone knows this song, but if you were a kid in the 1960s, it likely has a special place in your heart.

“If you believe in magic, come along with me / We’ll dance until morning ’til there’s just you and me / And maybe, if the music is right,” the lyrics continue. This simple track evokes happy memories, whether you associate it with a specific moment or not. You can easily imagine yourself much younger, hanging out with your childhood best friend.

“Crimson And Clover” — Tommy James And The Shondells

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Many versions of this rock song exist, but Tommy James And The Shondells’ version likely speaks to 1960s kids the most. This song reminds many of hazy, lazy afternoons. “Ah when she comes walking over / Now I’ve been waitin’ to show her / Crimson and clover over and over,” the lyrics read.

Many likely remember hearing this song coming over the radio in childhood. If that’s the case, in the modern day, this song will have no trouble transporting you back to those times. This song comes through like a sun-filtered memory from simpler days.

“Sugar, Sugar” — The Archies

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This fictional rock band delivered one of the most memorable melodies of the 1960s. “Sugar, ah honey honey / You are my candy girl / And you got me wanting you,” the lyrics read. This song is cheesy, to be sure, but it was once a strong example of pop rock in its era. Because of that, listening to it now feels nostalgic and transformative.

It’s not every day that a made-up band reaches this kind of notoriety. The Archies pushed past any preconceived notion about how popular a song of this nature could be.

(Photo by Charlie Gillett Collection/Redferns)