4 Country Songs From 1978 That Every 70s Kid Still Knows Today

Country music was really coming into its own by the late 1970s. Among the many great country songs that came out in the decade are these four tunes. All out in 1978, it’s almost a guarantee that every 70s kid still knows them by heart today.

“I’ve Always Been Crazy” by Waylon Jennings

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Waylon Jennings had a three-week No. 1 hit with “I’ve Always Been Crazy”. Written by Jennings and Richie Albright, “I’ve Always Been Crazy” is the title track of an album that Jennings also released in 1978.

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A bit of a cautionary tale, “I’ve Always Been Crazy” says, “I’ve always been crazy and the trouble that it’s put me through / I’ve been busted for things that I did, and I didn’t do / I can’t say I’m proud of all of the things that I’ve done. But I can say I’ve never intentionally hurt anyone.”

“I’ve Always Been Crazy” follows “Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys”, Jennings’ duet with Willie Nelson, which also became a No. 1 hit.

“Every Time Two Fools Collide” by Kenny Rogers and Dottie West

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Kenny Rogers might be known for his duets with Dolly Parton. But he also did several with Dottie West, including “Every Time Two Fools Collide”. The title track of an album of duets by Rogers and West, “Every Time Two Fools Collide” was written by Jan Dyer and Jeff Tweel.

“Every Time Two Fools Collide” says, “And how long can we keep right and wrong / So cut and dried / And who picks up the pieces / Every time two fools collide.”

This song became West’s first single to go all the way to No. 1. After this song, the pair released “Anyone Who Isn’t Me Tonight”, also from the same record. Rogers and West won the CMA Award for Vocal Duo of the Year in both 1978 and 1979.

“Tulsa Time” by Don Williams

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Don Williams includes “Tulsa Time” on his Expressions record. Written by Danny Flowers, “Tulsa Time” became one of Williams’ many songs to reach the top of the charts.

“Tulsa Time” says in part, “Livin’ on Tulsa time / Livin’ on Tulsa time / Well, you’ll know I been through it / When I set my watch back to it / Livin’ on Tulsa Time.“

Eric Clapton includes a version of this song on his Backless album, also out in 1978.

“Sleeping Single In A Double Bed” by Barbara Mandrell

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One of Barbara Mandrell’s most noteworthy singles, “Sleeping Single In A Double Bed” is also her first No. 1 single. The song, on Mandrell’s Moods album, was written by Kye Fleming and Dennis Morgan.

The chorus of “Sleeping Single In A Double Bed” says, “Sleeping single in a double bed / Thinking over things I wish I’d said / I should have held you but I let you go / Now I’m the one sleeping all alone, oh / Sleeping single in a double bed.”

After “Sleeping Single In A Double Bed”, Mandrell released “(If Loving You Is Wrong) I Don’t Want to Be Right”. That song became her second No. 1 single.

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