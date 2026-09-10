3 Hall of Fame Rockers From the 2000s Whose First Bands Never Got Famous

Some of the biggest names in rock music in the 2000s came from much more modest beginnings. After all, just because you pick up a guitar doesn’t mean you’ll immediately become a household name. But some who stuck with it certainly did become well known. And that’s just what we wanted to highlight below. Indeed, these are three Hall of Fame rockers from the 2000s whose first bands never got famous.

Dave Grohl

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Dave Grohl has had many musical lives throughout his long career. Born on January 14, 1969, in Warren, Ohio, Grohl became famous as the drummer for the 1990s grunge band Nirvana. But before he was in that group, he played in the band Freak Baby in high school. He was even that outfit’s guitarist for a stint. When new members came to play in Freak Baby, Grohl switched to drums. But as the 1980s turned to the 1990s, he found himself behind the drum kit for Nirvana. When that band ran its course, Grohl founded his own project, Foo Fighters.

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Tom Morello

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Like Grohl, guitarist Tom Morello has also enjoyed many chapters to his long musical career. Born on May 30, 1964, in Harlem, New York City, Morello became a household name thanks to his role in the rebellious rock group Rage Against The Machine. But when that outfit disbanded, he played in the heavy rock band Audioslave. Indeed, Morello is one of the most influential rockers of the 20th and 21st centuries. But before all that got going, he played in the band Lock Up, which released its debut LP, Something Bitchin’ This Way Comes, in 1989.

Trent Reznor

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Born on May 17, 1965, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, Trent Reznor first wowed global audiences thanks to his industrial group Nine Inch Nails. Today, Reznor is famous for his film scores on movies like The Social Network. But before all that could happen, Reznor was playing in lesser-known groups in the early 1980s. First it was Option 30 in high school. Then in the late 1980s, he played in synth pop bands like The Innocent, Slam Bamboo, and Exotic Birds. But it was in 1989 when NIN dropped its debut LP, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Photo courtesy of Bourbon & Beyond