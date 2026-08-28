4 Songs by The Supremes That Still Make Me Want To Dance Today

The Supremes spent more than a decade releasing hit after hit. Made up of Florence Ballard, Mary Wilson, and Diana Ross, The Supremes quickly became known for their uptempo, feel-good tunes. Among the group’s many hits are these four songs, which still make me want to dance today, even after all these years.

“You Can’t Hurry Love”

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Released in 1966, “You Can’t Hurry Love” is part of The Supremes A’ Go-Go record. Written by songwriting trio Lamont Dozier, Brian Holland, and Eddie Holland, “You Can’t Hurry Love” became a two-week No. 1 single for The Supremes.

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The uptempo tune says, “You can’t hurry love / No, you just have to wait / She said love don’t come easy / It’s a game of give and take.”

“You Can’t Hurry Love” has been covered multiple times, including by Phil Collins, who had a hit single with the song in 1983.

“Baby Love”

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The Supremes’ second No. 1 single, “Baby Love” was also written by Dozier, Holland, and Holland. It appeared on Where Did Our Love Go, The Supremes’ sophomore album.

It may sound like a sweet love song, but “Baby Love” is actually about a relationship that is having its challenges. The chorus says, “’Cause baby love, my baby love / Been missing ya, miss kissing ya / Instead of breaking up / Let’s do some kissing and making up / Don’t throw our love away / In my arms, why don’t you stay?“

“Baby Love” gave The Supremes the first of their two Grammy nominations. They were nominated for Best Rhythm & Blues Recording for this song. The trophy that year went to Nancy Wilson for “How Glad I Am” instead.

“Love Child”

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The title track of a record that came out in 1968, this hit single was written by R. Dean Taylor, Frank Wilson, Pam Sawyer, and Deke Richards. Interestingly, the four songwriters were told to write a hit for The Supremes, who were by now going as Diana Ross & The Supremes. Their previous four singles did not make it to the top of the charts, prompting their label to focus on the group having another massive hit.

“Love Child” says, “Love child, never meant to be / Love child, born in poverty / Love child, never meant to be. Love child, take a look at me.”

“Stop! In The Name Of Love”

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One of The Supremes’ most notable songs, “Stop! In The Name Of Love” is part of their More Hits By The Supremes record. Also written by Dozier, Holland, and Holland, “Stop! In The Name Of Love” hit No. 1 on both Billboard’s Hot 100 and R&B/Hip-Hop charts.

The chorus says, “Stop! In the name of love / Before you break my heart / Stop! In the name of love / Before you break my heart / Think it over.“

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