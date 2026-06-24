4 Songs From 1963 That Every Baby Boomer Knows by Heart

Every baby boomer out there likely remembers at least a couple of the following songs from 1963. Each of these tunes was a massive hit that year, inescapable on the radio, and came to define the early years of that incredible decade for music. Let’s dive into some nostalgic gems from that year! Feel free to sing along.

“Surfin’ U.S.A.” by The Beach Boys from ‘Surfin’ U.S.A.’

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This track was not only a career-defining hit for The Beach Boys, but it came to define the “California Sound” that would dominate the airwaves for years afterwards. “Surfin’ U.S.A.” was written by Brian Wilson and heavily inspired by “Sweet Little Sixteen” by Chuck Berry, and it took on a life of its own on the charts. This Beach Boys classic peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

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“Be My Baby” by The Ronettes from ‘Presenting The Fabulous Ronettes’

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“Be My Baby” by The Ronettes was one of the biggest girl group hits of 1963. This delightful R&B pop song, complete with insanely catchy lyrics, was a No. 2 hit on the Hot 100 and did similarly well in the UK. In connection with the above entry, Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys would go on to say that “Be My Baby” had a profound effect on him as a songwriter and musician.

“Another Saturday Night” by Sam Cooke from ‘Ain’t That Good News’

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This gem from Sam Cooke features his iconic use of spoken word. But even without the lyrics sung, this song manages to still sound so catchy. “Another Saturday Night” was a smash hit for Cooke. It peaked at No. 10 on the Hot 100 and No. 1 on the R&B chart in the US. If you were young in 1963, this song was a shoo-in at just about every dance party for the rest of the year.

“Take These Chains From My Heart” by Ray Charles from ‘Modern Sounds In Country And Western Music, Volume Two’

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I couldn’t leave this Ray Charles gem off our list of baby boomer songs from 1963. “Take These Chains From My Heart” might have been the biggest R&B tune of the year. It peaked at No. 8 on the Hot 100 and No. 5 in the UK. Charles’ version isn’t even the first of its kind, either. “Take These Chains From My Heart” was originally recorded by Hank Williams in the 1950s. It would later be covered by the likes of Charles, Bill Anderson, Conway Twitty, Stonewall Jackson, Dolly Parton, and dozens more.

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