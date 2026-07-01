4 Songs From 1970 That Every Baby Boomer Knows by Heart

The year 1970 kicked off a new decade of music, one that differed quite a bit from the previous decade full of baby boomer-beloved songs. And that very year dished out some of the most memorable hits of all time, each of which is probably still stuck in your head if you were lucky enough to hear them when they first dropped. Let’s take a look at just four of those ultra-memorable songs.

“Bridge Over Troubled Water” by Simon & Garfunkel from ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’

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“Bridge Over Troubled Water” took Simon & Garfunkel to new heights in 1970. Written by Paul Simon, this pop-rock hit won a whopping five awards at the Grammys the following year, and I can definitely see why. This gorgeous arrangement is almost biblical in its gospel-leaning reverence and stunning instrumentation a la The Wrecking Crew. “Bridge Over Troubled Water” peaked at No. 1 in both the US and UK, among other countries.

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“American Woman” by The Guess Who from ‘American Woman’

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That chorus is unmistakable and unforgettable. So much so that even non-baby boomers know it well. “American Woman” by The Guess Who is a blues rock song for the ages, and listeners at the time were obsessed with it. The song peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and reached the Top 40 across the globe.

“Let It Be” by The Beatles from ‘Let It Be’

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One of the Fab Four’s final hits, “Let It Be” remains one of those songs that will probably never be forgotten, no matter how much time has passed. It comes in and out of vogue every decade, and despite more than 50 years between now and when it debuted, it still resonates with listeners of all ages. “Let It Be” peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100 and did similarly well around the world.

“War” by Edwin Starr from ‘War & Peace’

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The 1960s were over, but that didn’t mean protest songs were over quite yet. Edwin Starr covered this Temptations track just a few months after the original was released. His funky psych-soul version became a smash hit internationally. “War” topped the Hot 100 for three weeks and reached the Top 10 in Canada, Ireland, the UK, and elsewhere. If you’re a baby boomer and were around in 1970, this is probably one of the most memorable songs of that very year.

(Photo by Gems/Redferns)