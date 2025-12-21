4 Songs From 1971 That Inspired Every Singer-Songwriter Alive Today

Singer-songwriters were dishing out hit after hit in the year 1971, and many of those songs went on to inspire today’s generation of singer-songwriters. Let’s look at just a few legendary tunes that every singer-songwriter out there knows all too well.

“Me And Bobby McGee” by Janis Joplin

Singer-songwriter Kris Kristofferson wrote “Me And Bobby McGee” and it was originally performed by Roger Miller. However, Janis Joplin’s posthumous version of the song, released in 1971, quickly became associated with her over Kristofferson. He wasn’t too bothered by that, though he missed his friend more than anything else.

“It was such a personal loss,” said Kristofferson of Joplin’s death. “A heartbreak. And at the same time, it [‘Me And Bobby McGee’] was the biggest shot of fame that I ever got. It was never the same after that.”

Give this song just one listen, and you’ll quickly understand how a singer can take a piece of work written by someone else and turn it into their own.

“What’s Going On” by Marvin Gaye

Few musicians could pack so many references and explorations of war, suffering, politics, and civil rights into one song like Marvin Gaye did with “What’s Going On”. And he did it without sacrificing any musical quality. It’s the perfect title track to a perfect, soulful album. Just as well, it comes as no surprise that this stunning tune from Gaye made it to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and topped the R&B/Soul Singles chart as well.

“I Am Woman” by Helen Reddy

An ahead-of-its-time feminist anthem of sorts, “I Am Woman” by Helen Reddy is one of the most empowering songs of its era. This pop-leaning soft rock song from the album of the same name remains one of Reddy’s most memorable songs, and it remains a staple in the history of counterculture music and the women’s liberation movement. Back in the early 1970s, “I Am Woman” topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, too.

“River” by Joni Mitchell

Quite a few Joni Mitchell classics could have made it to our list of inspirational singer-songwriter songs from 1971. I went with “River”, considering it is one of Mitchell’s most emotional and poignant tunes of her career. Few musicians out there impacted the singer-songwriter community as she did in the 20th century. Honestly, if I could pick a whole album to include on this list, it would probably be the folk classic Blue.

