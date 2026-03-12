A Volatile Affair Inspired This Gordon Lightfoot Smash Hit From 1974

Mining the unflattering or frustrating parts of one’s own life for a song is not for the faint of heart. Nor is it easy to tackle such topics with honesty while refraining from sugar-coating things.

Videos by American Songwriter

Gordon Lightfoot cleared all those hurdles on the deceptively dark 1974 single “Sundown”. And he emerged from the experience with an unlikely No. 1 hit.

Canadian artists often struggled in their attempts to succeed in the US in the era when Gordon Lightfoot’s career was on the rise. His skills as a singer earned him work early in his career doing vocals on demos. By the mid-60s, top artists of the day were recording songs that he’d written.

That led to Lightfoot’s solo career, which earned him steady success in his native country. For a while, however, it appeared that might be as far as his music would travel. But all it takes is one song for an artist to change the trajectory of their career. For Lightfoot, that song was the stunning “If You Could Read My Mind”.

A song reflecting on the struggles he was undergoing in his marriage, “If You Could Read My Mind” earned Lightfoot footing during the American singer-songwriter boom of the early 70s. His next hit, “Sundown”, came three years later. This time around, it was an extramarital relationship that inspired the song.

A Scintillating “Sundown”

Lightfoot carried on a tryst with Cathy Smith, a backup singer, for several years. He obsessed over her activity when she was away from him, worrying that she might be stepping out with somebody else. “Sundown” addressed those feelings head-on.

Lightfoot’s marriage ended in 1973, and his relationship with Smith also crumbled. Years later, Smith would gain infamy and serve jail time for her role in John Belushi’s overdose death. As for Lightfoot, he didn’t reveal the source of the song’s inspiration till much further down the line.

“Sundown” represented a slight shift in Lightfoot’s recording strategy, as it subtly moved toward a more modern, electric sound, as opposed to his acoustic leanings in previous years. The song shot to No. 1, carrying the LP of the same name to the top spot on the US album charts as well.

Behind the Lyrics of “Sundown”

The narrator of “Sundown” lets his imagination get away from him in the worst way, as he muses on where his lover might be. “I can see her lying back in her satin dress,” Lightfoot begins. “In a room where you do what you don’t confess.”

The narrator offers a warning to the titular phenomenon in the refrain. He’s trying to be impactful in some way, since he has no control over the woman. “Sundown you better take care,” Lightfoot moans. “If I find you’ve been creeping down my back stair.” Later, he imagines the man who might get caught up in her web, just as he did: “I can picture every move that a man can make/Getting lost in her loving is your first mistake.”

By toying with the perspective, Lightfoot masks exactly who’s doing what to whom. But the bottom line is that no one in his tale is anywhere near their best self. The bravery of Lightfoot to depict those personae makes “Sundown” special.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images