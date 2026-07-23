4 Rock Songs That Define the Classic Sound of the Late 1990s

Rock in the late 1990s was quite unique. While the earlier part of the decade featured a lot of grunge bands and their hefty tracks, the end of the 1990s was a bit more reflective, softer, and more experimental.

Here below, we wanted to highlight four tracks from a one-of-a-kind time period that we adore and return to often. Indeed, these are four rock songs that define the classic sound of the late 1990s.

Videos by American Songwriter

“What’s My Age Again?” by Blink-182 from ‘Enema Of The State’ (1999)

Play video

As the 1990s calendar turned over to the new century, pop-punk music took center stage. And in the eye of that storm was the California-born trio Blink-182. With their brand of catchy, irreverent rock music, the group rocketed up the charts and were mainstays on the radio and television channels like MTV.

“Re-Arranged” by Limp Bizkit from ‘Significant Other’ (1999)

Play video

Along with pop-punk music, a new genre bubbled to the forefront in the late 1990s. Indeed, nu metal was something, well, new. It blended rap and rock and even the heavier side of metal tracks to form a hybrid never quite seen before. Limp Bizkit carried the nu metal torch for many years thanks to their brand of powerful, rage-inducing music.

“Flagpole Sitta” by Harvey Danger from ‘Where Have All The Merrymakers Gone?’ (1997)

Play video

Even though many say grunge music died when Nirvana lead vocalist Kurt Cobain passed away in 1994, there were still great bands making great music in the Pacific Northwest afterwards. And one of those groups was Harvey Danger. You couldn’t walk into a store, put on the stereo, or watch MTV without hearing the band’s song “Flagpole Sitta” in the late 1990s. It was ubiquitous.

“Scar Tissue” by Red Hot Chili Peppers from ‘Californication’ (1999)

Play video

Another ubiquitous tune from the end of the 1990s was “Scar Tissue” by the Red Hot Chili Peppers. The Los Angeles, California-born band’s album, Californication, was a must-own. Pretty much everyone you knew had an opinion about it, a favorite track, a thought about the famed group’s new sound. There were so many hit singles on the LP, including and especially the catchy “Scar Tissue”.

(Photo by Gregory Bojorquez/Getty Images)