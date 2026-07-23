4 Female-Led Rock Bands From the 1980s Who Made the Genre Even Better

The music of the 1980s had plenty of solo artists, but it also had several bands, including those that were led by women. These are four of the best female-led rock bands of the 1980s, who all helped make the genre even better.

Heart

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Heart is fronted by sisters Ann Wilson and Nancy Wilson. Although Heart got their start in the 1970s, it wasn’t until the 1980s that they began having hit after hit at radio.

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In 1983, Heart released their first No. 1 single, “How Can I Refuse?”. On their seventh studio album, Passionworks, “How Can I Refuse?” became the beginning of a lengthy run of hit singles at radio. Among Heart’s many hits throughout the remainder of the decade are “What About Love”, “These Dreams”, “Alone”, “All I Wanna Do Is Make Love To You”, and more.

Roxette

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Roxette was led by vocalist Marie Fredriksson. Founded by Fredriksson and Per Gessle, Roxette’s freshman album, Pearls Of Passion, was released in 1986. The record includes “Neverending Love”, Roxette’s debut single and first Top 5 hit.

For the next few years, Roxette had several hits on the radio, including “The Look” and “Listen To Your Heart”. Both No. 1 singles, they are from Look Sharp!, Roxette’s sophomore record.

Roxette’s winning streak, led by Fredriksson’s standout voice, continued into the 1990s, with hits like “It Must Have Been Love” and “Joyride”.

Eurythmics

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Fronted by Annie Lennox, the Eurythmics also include Dave Stewart. The two formed Eurythmics after leaving their initial band, The Tourists. In 1981, the Eurythmics released “Never Gonna Cry Again”, their debut single.

Unfortunately, that song did not chart. But by 1983, they had their first hit single, with “Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)”. The title track of their sophomore album, Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This), also includes “Love Is A Stranger”, a Top 5 single.

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

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In 1981, Joan Jett released her debut album, Bad Reputation. Later that year, Jett released her second album, I Love Rock ’N Roll. That record is the first that came out as Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. With the exception of The Hit List in 1990, the rest of Jett’s albums were with the Blackhearts.

In 1982, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts released “I Love Rock ’N’ Roll”, the group’s only No.1 single. Still, the group did have other hits, including “Crimson And Clover”, “Do You Wanna Touch Me (Oh Yeah)”, “Summertime Blues”, and “I Hate Myself For Loving You”, among others.

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