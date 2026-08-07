4 Songs From 1978 Every 70s Kids Heard While Riding in the Family Car to School Each Morning

In 1978, the airwaves were dominated by songs that made listeners of all ages want to dance and sing along. This goes double for the kids whose parents put on the local top 40 station on the way to school. They may have been too young to drink coffee, but they got plenty of energy from the great tunes they heard before their feet hit the hallways.

These songs were all over the radio in 1978. So, they’re almost guaranteed to take 70s kids back to the good old days, when all they had to worry about was keeping their grades high enough to go out on the weekend.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Three Times a Lady” – The Commodores

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This was the only Motown song to reach the top of the Hot 100 in 1978. It reigned over the pop charts for two weeks and became one of the most-played songs on the radio for the year. There’s no doubt that kids everywhere heard this Lionel Richie-penned classic at least once a week on their way to school

“Stayin’ Alive” – Bee Gees

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Released in late 1977, this endlessly catchy disco song was a massive hit for the Bee Gees in 1978. It spent four weeks at No. 1 that year. However, it has been stuck in everyone’s heads for decades now. There’s no way that kids weren’t dancing to this stone-cold classic from the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack in the backseat of the family car.

“Hot Blooded” – Foreigner

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This classic song from Foreigner didn’t top the Hot 100 in 1978, but it did dominate the airwaves. This exquisite blend of power pop and hard rock, with its big guitars and keyboard fills, was the perfect way to start the day. This is the kind of song that probably got kids told to “settle down” in the backseat.

“Dust in the Wind” – Kansas

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This one isn’t as fun as Kansas’ other major hit, “Carry on My Wayward Son.” However, it is a great tune nonetheless. More than that, it was one of those songs that was seemingly all over the radio in 1978. While it may have been a bit of a bummer for some kids, those teens who needed some introspective lyrics to get their brains working in the morning were probably overjoyed when they heard that classic guitar intro.

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