4 Songs From the 1990s That You Probably Listened to on CD as a Kid

If you were a 1990s kid, armed with a portable CD player, chances are you got to really enjoy the best of the music medium. So many amazing albums came out on compact disc during that decade, from pop to grunge to everything in between. Let’s take a look at just a few songs you definitely listened to on CD if you were a kid in the 1990s!

“Doll Parts” by Hole (1994)

If you were a grungey little teen in the 1990s, you definitely had Live Through This by Hole on CD. This is such a good album with a ton of great songs, from “Miss World” to “Jennifer’s Body” to “Violet”. However, considering the enduring power of the ballad “Doll Parts”, I’ll go ahead and assume this was the song that turned you onto this legendary grunge outfit.

“Sour Times” by Portishead (1994)

I bet you were one of those cool kids with excellent music taste, weren’t you? If you had the trip-hop classic Dummy by Portishead on CD, I just know your music taste today is impeccable. I was too young to really appreciate this album when it came out, but as I’ve aged, I find myself revisiting it often. “Sour Times” was the most successful single from that album, but even the uninitiated probably heard “Numb” and “Glory Box” on the radio.

“(You Drive Me) Crazy” by Britney Spears

…Baby One More Time dropped on my 9th birthday, and there was nothing I wanted more than a copy of that CD. I got it, thankfully, and so did a million (or more) other young kids who were obsessed with this pop diva. It was Britney Spears’ first album, the one that launched her career and cemented her status as one of the biggest pop stars of the turn of the millennium. There are so many good tracks on this album, from “(You Drive Me) Crazy” to “Sometimes” to “…Baby One More Time”.

“Wannabe” by Spice Girls

I’m a firm believer that no one was a bigger fan of Spice Girls in the United States than I. Argue all you want, but I don’t know many other kids my age who owned Spice on CD, two copies of the movie Spice World on VHS, and ran a bootleg fan club all before hitting double digits in age. I still love this album, and a lot of other people my age likely owned it on CD in the 1990s. An absolute classic.

