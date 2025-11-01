Nancy Wilson Pays Tribute to the Late Mike Fisher, Heart’s Original Manager and Her Sister Ann’s “Magic Man”

Heart guitarist/singer Nancy Wilson recently launched a new blog called “Something Good: Stories from the Road, Stage & Soul” that’s available to fans who subscribe to her email list at her NancyWilsonShop.com website.

In the first installment of the blog, Nancy pays tribute to the late Mike Fisher, Heart’s early manager and production assistant, and her sister Ann’s boyfriend for many years. Fisher, whose brother Roger was Heart’s original lead guitarist, died of pancreatic cancer in August of 2025.

“When we were a baby band in Vancouver, Ann wrote the words for ‘Magic Man,’” Nancy began her post. “It’s the story of a girl leaving home and her mother for the first time for the man who cast a spell of love over her. Turns out it’s still a very universal story for many girls who leave home for the love of a man. Sometimes for better. In our case it was very much for the better because her Magic Man Mike Fisher was the perfect catalyst for instigating and navigating with his sharp business brain to help our band get a foothold and a good start in the business of rock.”

She also noted, “He was a real task master in the best possible way and even designed the classic Heart logo that is still the best of them all to this day.”

Nancy Reached Out to Mike When She Heard He Was Terminally Ill

Nancy then shared that Roger Fisher, whom she dated during the 1970s, informed her that Mike “was in rapid decline suffering from pancreatic cancer.”

She explained that she decided to send him a voicemail “where I could say thank you for all the great things he did for the legacy of Heart and how it still is so vital and meaningful in rock history to this day. So I did.”

Nancy then revealed, “I heard back how much he loved and appreciated hearing that. It meant really a lot to him. He was able to clear away any old hard feelings from the past.”

Nancy Wrote a Song to Honor Mike Fisher

Nancy ended her tribute to Fisher by commenting, “He left us too soon,” and then revealing, “I thought of a song to honor him.”

She proceeded to share the lyrics:

“I can see your eyes / Oh brother brother / I can see your eyes / Searching through our time / Oh brother brother / I can see your eyes / They tell me / They tell me all is not lost / A story / A victory over darkness we shall prevail / Swinging the world by the tail / Angel / Angel / I can hear your laugh / Oh brother brother / I can hear your laugh / Present and the past / Oh brother brother / I can hear your laugh / The river / Forever dance to the sea / Remember / We sing your song / Always telling your magical tale / Sipping on the holy grail / Angel / Angel / Sipping on the holy grail / Swinging the world by the tail / Angel / Angel.”

Wilson’s post also included a link to a video of Heart performing “Magic Man” on The Midnight Special in 1977.

More About Mike Fisher

Ann Wilson joined the band that became Heart in 1973, after meeting and falling in love with Fisher. She followed Fisher from Seattle to Vancouver, Canada, where Mike had moved to avoid being drafted to serve in the Vietnam War.

Fisher was managing the band, then called White Heart, which also featured his brother Roger on guitar. By 1973, the group had shortened its name to Heart; Nancy joined the band in 1974. Soon after that, Nancy began a romantic relationship with Roger Fisher.

During his years as Heart’s manager, Fisher guided the band and secured its first record deal. He also assisted in the production of the group’s first three albums—Dreamboat Annie, Magazine, and Little Queen—and co-produced Heart’s fourth album, Dog and Butterfly.

Ann Wilson and Mike Fisher broke up in 1979, and Nancy and Roger split around the same time. The breakups also led to the end of Mike managing Heart and Roger’s dismissal from the group.

Heart’s Upcoming Tour Plans

Heart has more than 30 concerts lined up through a March 15, 2026, performance in Fishers, Indiana. Next up for the band is a three-show Las Vegas engagement at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on November 12, 14, and 15.

Visit Heart-Music.com to check out the group’s full schedule.

Nancy, meanwhile, also will be participating in the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. The event takes place Saturday, November 8, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Wilson reportedly will help celebrate Soundgarden’s induction into the Rock Hall.

