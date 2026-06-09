4 Songs From the 60s That Carried the Flower Power Movement

In the late 60s, flower power was all the rage. The summer of 1967, in particular, was one of change, bright colors, and psychedelics. Here are four songs that served as the soundtrack to this historic era.

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“All You Need Is Love” by The Beatles

Written primarily by John Lennon, “All You Need Is Love” is one of The Beatles‘ most enduring hits, and it’s also one of the biggest Summer of Love anthems. When asked about one of his songs being propaganda in an interview in 1971, Lennon was quick to mention this hit as well.

“Sure. So was ‘All You Need Is Love.’ I’m a revolutionary artist. My art is dedicated to change,” he said, per Songfacts.

“For What It’s Worth” by Buffalo Springfield

Stephen Stills wrote this one, feeling inspired by the protests that were happening on the Sunset Strip in Hollywood at the time. Springfield released it in 1966, and by the summer of 1967, it was charting.

The song asks the listener to stop and take a look at what’s happening around them. It’s often considered an anti-war song as well, in protest of the Vietnam War.

“San Francisco (Be Sure to Wear Flowers in Your Hair)” by Scott McKenzie

In the summer of 1967, the Monterey Pop Festival took place in California. This song was actually written by John Phillips of The Mamas And The Papas. He wrote it with the intention of putting the minds of Monterey landowners at ease, as many of them were worried about the thousands of hippies that were coming to town. The song attempts to paint hippies as “gentle people” who just want peace.

“If you’re going to San Francisco / Be sure to wear some flowers in your hair / If you’re going to San Francisco / You’re gonna meet some gentle people there.”

As a result, “San Fransico” ended up becoming one of the Summer of Love’s biggest songs.

“Good Vibrations” by The Beach Boys

Even though this song was written just before flower power took over, as songwriter Mike Love recalls, he definitely had that vibe in mind when penning the track.

“This was before the Summer of Love, but there were definitely psychedelic rumblings on the West Coast,” Love explained to Uncut. “I felt ‘Good Vibrations’ was The Beach Boys’ psychedelic anthem or flower power offering. So I wrote it from that perspective.”

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