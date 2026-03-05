The Beatles Recorded a Song With Their Fans in Mind (Literally) on This Day in 1963—a Plannd B-Side That Quickly Became an A-Side

No question about it—the Beatles were masterful songwriters (despite losing out on Song of the Year four of five times at the Grammy Awards). Additionally, their musical innovations are revolutionary. Nearly six decades after their split, the Fab Four’s fingerprints are still all over modern rock. Emphasized less often, however, is their uncanny grasp on marketing. That skill shone through on their third single “From Me to You”—recorded on this day (March 5) in 1963.

Videos by American Songwriter

How the Beatles Made This One Personal

The unmatched duo of John Lennon and Paul McCartney penned “From Me to You” on a coach to Shrewsbury, where they were headed to tour with jazz-pop singer Helen Shapiro. They ripped the title almost directly from the pages of New Musical Express (NME), which titled its letters section “From You to Us.”

“We weren’t taking ourselves seriously – just fooling around on the guitar – when we began to get a good melody line, and we really started to work at it,” Lennon recalled in The Beatles’ Anthology. “Before that journey was over, we’d completed the lyric, everything.”

The song’s use of personal pronouns was intentional, according to Paul McCartney, as it established a direct connection between the Fab Four and their listeners.

Lennon and McCartney wrote “From Me to You” as an intended B-side to “Thank You Girl.” However, We were so pleased with it; we knew we just had to make it the a-side, ‘Thank You Girl’ the B,” Lennon later recounted.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1964, the Beatles Released a Fan-Favorite Song That “Nearly Killed” John Lennon]

Paul McCartney Called This Song “Pivotal”

The Beatles gained traction with their first two singles, “Please Please Me” and “Love Me Do.” Still, “From Me to You” established Lennon, McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr as something much more than just another pop band.

“The thing I liked about “From Me to You” was it had a very complete middle,” McCartney has said. “It went to a surprising place. The opening chord of the middle section of that song heralded a new batch for me. That was a pivotal song. Our songwriting lifted a little with that song.”

While “From Me to You” still didn’t grab the attention of U.S. listeners, it reached No. 1 on the UK singles chart.

“I asked them for another song as good as ‘Please Please Me,’” producer George Martin said. “And they brought me one—’From Me to You.’”

Featured image by Daily Herald Archive/National Science & Media Museum/SSPL via Getty Images