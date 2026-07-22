4 Songs From the 80s That Used the Legendary Yamaha DX7

In 1983, the Yamaha DX7, the first digital synthesizer, was launched by Yamaha. Within just a few years, the instrument would become a staple of 80s pop music, being used in many songs that went No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Here are three iconic songs from the 80s that made use of the Yamaha DX7.

“Take My Breath Away” by Berlin

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On “Take My Breath Away”, according to Google Arts & Culture, the distinctive bass line in the song was performed by the Yamaha DX7. Written for Top Gun in 1986, this song ended up winning both a Golden Globe and an Academy Award. A demo of “Take My Breath Away” was originally made by Giorgio Moroder. Then it was passed on to Tom Whitlock, a mechanic who also wrote the lyrics. Berlin, an American new wave band, ended up singing it.

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“When Doves Cry” by Prince

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“When Doves Cry” is easily one of the most impactful songs that Prince made musically, and it too used the Yamaha DX7. This song was written for Prince’s movie and album Purple Rain, which came out in 1984. The song doesn’t feature a bass line, which was pretty revolutionary at the time.

“Smooth Criminal” by Michael Jackson

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“Smooth Criminal” appears on Jackson’s album, Bad, which was released in 1987. This song also features sounds from the DX7. Although this song isn’t one of Jackson’s acclaimed No. 1 hits, it still made a good name for itself, reaching the No. 7 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Every time I do an album, I write almost, nearly a hundred or over a hundred songs,” Jackson shared in an interview. “So, we have to [narrow] them down, and ‘Smooth Criminal’ almost did not make it on the album.”

“Take On Me” by A-ha

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If you were to describe the 80s in one song, it’s quite possible that this is the one you would pick. “Take On Me”, in conjunction with that creative music video, was a monster hit in its day. According to Reverb Machine, this song uses the DX7’s 15-Bass 1 patch to create that funky bass sound.

Photo by: Ross Marino/Getty Images